Review of: Sonic 2, the movie

sonic 2 the moviethe long-awaited sequel starring the famous hedgehog from sega.

Along with Nintendo’s Super Mario, perhaps the most popular character in the world of classic video games is Sonicthe swift hedgehog segacreated by Naoto Ōshima, Yūji Naka and Hirokazu Yasuharawhich, from its first appearance, as a cameo, in Rad Mobile (1991), achieved the necessary success to become the protagonist of his own video game saga, whose fame has also made him appear in comics, books and cartoons.

It was not until 2020 that he managed to make the leap to the big screen with sonic the movie, something that its main sales competitor had already achieved with the movie Super Mario Bros (1993). There is no doubt that it was a rather risky project, since feature films based on video games do not usually come out well. However, the proof of its success is that the sequel has already been released sonic 2 the moviewhose analysis you can read below:

Under the direction of Jeff Fowlerthe feature film has a duration of 122 minutes and is starring Jim Carrey (as the doctor Ivo Robotnik), james marsden (In the role of Tom Wachowski), Tika Sumpter (which plays maddie wachowski), adam pally (which embodies Wade Whipple), Natasha Rothwell (which gets under the skin of Rachel), Lee Majdoub (what makes the agent Stone) and Shemar Moore (it converts into Randall). Along with them stand Ben Schwartz, Colleen O’Shaughnessey and Idris Elbewhich, in the original language, put the voice to Sonic, tails and knucklesrespectively.

The doctor robotnik has managed to return to Earth, but this time he is accompanied by a very strong echidna known as knuckles. To defeat them and prevent them from getting hold of a powerful green emerald, Sonic must join forces with his human friends and a new one named tails, a cute fox with two tails. You can see the trailer below:

sonic 2 the movie It has the incentive of showing more classic video game characters than we could see in the previous film, as is the case with those already mentioned. tails (which only had a brief cameo in the first part) and knuckles. What’s more, Jim Carrey shows a greater resemblance to the doctor robotnikthanks to the fact that he has a shaved head and an exaggerated mustache that he sports, despite the fact that he is still thinner than his counterpart in the video game, as shown in the image that accompanies this paragraph.

As if that were not enough, all the followers of the character will find in sonic 2 the movie multitude of references, among which we can highlight the rings that we could already see in the previous installment, the mobile ringtone that sounds exactly like the theme song of the video game or the famous sequence of the plane.

But they are not all references to segaso that in sonic 2 the movie there is also room for nods to the world of comics and cinema, such as when mentioning Batmanto the doll of the marshmallowthe teacher Charles Xavier or to Winter Soldier. Nor is the opportunity wasted to make references to actors such as Vin Diesel or The rock. In addition, fans of the franchise dragon ball They will have no problem finding similarities between Sonic and Goku in the final battle of the film.

You don’t have to be in a big hurry to get up from your seat when it’s over. sonic 2 the moviesince, after some credit titles clearly inspired by the original video game, they show us a scene that leaves the door open to a sure third part, although it may be that, on this occasion, without Jim Carreybecause the end of the film implies that it is unlikely that he will return, in addition to the fact that the same actor recently announced his interest in leaving the world of acting, but in the case of Jim Carreyand considering that he said it on April Fools’ Day, there is no way to be sure how serious that statement could be.

In addition, everything seems to indicate that they will not be content with just one more new installment, since, as reported, due to the success of the franchise, the intention is to create what we could call a kind of Sonicversewith many more films and series derived from the main saga.

In short, if you are a fan of video games sega and you liked the previous installment, you should not hesitate to go to the cinema to see sonic 2 the moviepopcorn film that will delight young and old.

