renewal close to Inter, and even FIFA rewards him

The performance with Juventus did not go unnoticed, and here too EA Sports sets its sights on the center close to signing with the Nerazzurri.

The sumptuous performance with Juventus did not go unnoticed: Milan Skriniar , The new generation “wall”, was awarded by the EA Sports FIFA video game series for the proof that it earned the Nerazzurri three points. The Slovak took the place of De Vrij in the center of Mr. Inzaghi’s three-man defense for the occasion and did not disfigure at all, on the contrary: the capital performance on Vlahovic and his teammates earned him inclusion in the new FIFA Team of the Week , which rewards the best of the last day, and where he is in excellent company with Lazzari and Mkhitaryan from Serie A, Neymar Jr and Sterling from the main European leagues.

How much is Skriniar worth on FIFA –

Skriniar already starts from a very high rating, 86, which makes him one of the best defenders ever on FIFA 22. Therefore, the inclusion in TOTW # 29 – which generally exponentially enhances the so-called “overall”, ie the average score attributed to a selected player – does not guarantee an exaggerated increase compared to the initial value. Still a good +1 for that brings it up to 87 in his black card “In Forma”, with which he gains access to important evaluations such as 88 for defense (+1), 86 for physical (+2) and 81 for speed (+1). The basic version of the defense center can be purchased on average between 18,500 and 20,000 credits depending on the platform, while this new variant is already estimated upon release, when the demand is predictably very high, up to 50,000 credits.

Among the best in Europe –

A season, that of the “wall”, which sees him more and more protagonist with the Nerazzurri shirt. The former Sampdoria had already been selected for the Signature Signings promo, along with the likes of Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin De Bruyne, Renato Sanches and Marcos Llorente. And on that occasion his best card had arrived: an evaluation of 88 and value on the market which, to date, is around between 73,000 and 110,000 FUT credits depending on the platform on which you play. In short, FIFA has no doubts: Skriniar is currently at the highest levels of his football, and probably on a global scale. It is no coincidence that, while an aura of uncertainty has fallen for his Dutch partner, the renewal with Inter is practically one step away for him.