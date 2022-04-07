Reese Witherspoon felt intimidated by Jennifer Aniston

After the success of Big Little Lies, Reese witherspoon return to the world of platforms streaming with the series The Morning Show for AppleTV + in which he will share a cast with another great Hollywood star, Jennifer Aniston. The two actresses have already coincided in a few episodes of friends when the first gave life to the little sister of the character of Rachel and both were eager to repeat that experience.

“I was 23 years old and had just had a baby. She was breastfeeding my daughter Ava on the set and Jen I kept repeating ‘do you really have a baby?’ and I answered ‘I know, it’s weird’. And I remember her always asking me where she went when it was my turn to pump. He was very kind,” he recalled. Reese in a new interview with the magazine Harper’s Bazaar.





n that time she had already filmed Cruel Intentionsbut she had not yet become one of the most respected performers of her generation or a powerful producer thanks to her company Hello Sunshine, and that is precisely why she is so grateful to Jenniferwho was then one of the highest-paid actresses on the small screen, for the way he took her under his wing.

(Photo: Getty Images) “I was very nervous and Jen He reassured me that there was nothing to worry about. I was impressed with her ability to perform in front of an audience without getting flustered, even though they were constantly changing lines. She was charming and funny, she came naturally to him, and we’ve been friends ever since.”

