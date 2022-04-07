Reese Witherspoon confirms that ‘Legally Blonde 3’ will be a reality and the release date – Movie News

The actress has joined the rumors about the film and confirms that she is working on them with this fun video.





Rumors surfaced this week that Reese Witherspoon was in talks with MGM to star in the third Legally Blonde movie. The American could once again get into the mind and skin of Elle Woods, one of the most popular and beloved characters in her career. The signing of her by Big Little Lies, and the consequent success of it with her as one of the best actresses in the series, has once again placed her name in the forefront of cinematographic news.

This Thursday, Witherspoon has published a short video in which he confirms that Legally Blonde 3 It will be a reality while you take a good swim in the pool.

As reported The Hollywood Reporter, Kisrten Smith and Karen McCullah will repeat as screenwriters of the film, a job they already did in the first installment of 2001. The rest of the production team and cast members have not yet been confirmed, but in the coming months we will have news about it . It is clear that all fans hope that some of the most beloved secondary will return as Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge or Selma Blair.

In addition, MGM has announced the release date of this long-awaited sequel: February 14, 2020. Yes, it takes about a year and a half to enjoy Elle Woods again. And on Valentine’s Day!