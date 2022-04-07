Reconciliation? Shawn Mendes talks about his intentions with Camila Cabello

“In many ways, a breakup can be a blessing,” he noted. “Because it can show you that you are strong enough to deal with it, which is necessary.”

As for the possibility of him collaborating with the singer again in the future, Shawn said he “would be surprised,” adding, “I wouldn’t rule it out.”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

(Getty Images)



Mendes also explained that for him “it’s a cathartic process to write about these things and re-examine heartbreak through music.” In addition, he assured that his music has helped him move forward: “I think, in many ways, it’s about processing what it feels like to be alone again and learning to be there for myself,” Mendes explained to Entertainment Tonight Recently.

“The original song was a sad ballad and it ended up becoming an upbeat kind of song, so it’s interesting… I think if you surround a song with a soundscape that gets people excited, it allows them to listen to it.” even more”.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their decision to separate after two years together through a joint statement they posted on their social networks last November.