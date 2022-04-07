Real Madrid: Valverde, the Falcon

Having a Uruguayan on your soccer team is like going to Transylvania with an anti-vampire kit. It gives peace of mind and if you use it well, it saves your life. Ancelotti finally spent the charrúa garlic necklace in London with a more protected system close to a 4-4-2 and Faith Valverde did the rest. He put tons of ‘energy’ that the coach demands of him so many times, It generated cervical stress for Jorginho from looking for his back so much and that allowed Kroos and Modric to go from workers to engineers.

A match that stages the soccer growth of the sky-blue international into an adult soccer player. In the last national team break, where Valverde led his country to the World Cup, both the media in Uruguay and the Uruguayan midfielder himself approved the official change of nickname. The ascent in the aerial lineage. From Birdie to Hawk.

If Sylvester Stallone was a trucker in I the falcon Valverde was the trailer that ran over Chelsea in a much better movie than that of the muscular actor. In the case of Valverde, it is the resistance. It went so much from bottom to top and vice versa that in a ten-on-ten on the flank with Azpilicueta he ended up accidentally running over Ancelotti’s own right knee. And little joke, because the poor Carletto he underwent so many operations in his stage as a footballer that today he can’t even start running. Some will say that when there is a ball involved, a Uruguayan does not understand bosses.

Multipurpose through London

From bird to bird. Gustavo Lopez, the Ravendeveloped on the blackboard Movistar+ the Swiss army knife that Valverde supposes. “Ancelotti made him almost the fifth defender, helping Carvajal, coming in as a midfielder, sometimes coming out as a winger, other times he looked for Kante’s back…”. Maximum involvement to adjust to the challenge posed by Tuchel. even with the concern for his wife, Mina Bonino, who took the wrong airport in London and almost missed the match…

Valverde leaves Loftus-Cheek.

GLYN (AFP)

“We had to be brave and have personality”, commented Carlo Ancelotti after the game and the answer is more in front of his nose than ever. Those two adjectives are always attached, have a good day or a worse one, to the name of Fede the falcon.