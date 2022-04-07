Reactions to Will Smith’s slap are from the 2017 Oscars

WHAT DO WE CHECK?

A photo gallery shows the shocked reactions of well-known Hollywood performers at the Oscars after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

CONCLUSION

The images are from the 2017 ceremony, when “La La Land” was mistakenly proclaimed the winner of the Oscar for Best Picture instead of “Moonlight”.

EFE Madrid |

Different users of social networks spread this week a gallery of fifteen photos with the gestures of astonishment of well-known Hollywood actors and actresses as if it were their reactions to the slap that Will Smith tipped the comedian Chris Rock during the recent Oscars, but the images actually belong to the 2017 ceremony, when it was mistakenly announced that the statuette for best film corresponded to the feature film “La La Land” instead of to “Moon light”.

Publications on social networks have shared a “collage” that collects photographs with the gestures of surprise from various actors and actresses, What Ryan Gosling and meryl streep and presents them as the reactions that aroused among those attending the gala last Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles the unusual scene in which Smith slapped Rock on stage for joking about his wife’s alopecia, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

“Meryl Streep’s face says it all”, because “how strong Will and Chris… Hopefully it doesn’t affect the career of either of them”. This is the message that accompanies the images in one of the Twitter posts that relates the photo gallery with the most commented moment of this Oscar delivery gala.

The same combination of fifteen photos has also been attributed to the moment immediately after this incident in different Facebook and WhatsApp posts.

The statuette that went from “la La Land” to “moonlight”

Actually, the images used in the photo montage do not belong to the ceremony last Sunday and were taken during the 2017 Oscar galain which Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announced by error what “La La Land” had won the Oscar for best picture, when in fact the winner was «moonlit«.

A reverse search on the Internet shows that several of the images that make up the “collage” belong to photographs of the gala held on February 26, 2017 and, in addition, a part of the interpreters that appear in this gallery did not even attend the 2022 awards ceremony.

Thus, the image showing Ryan Gosling laughing was published in 2017 by various media that explained that it was his reaction after discovering that the real winner of the Hollywood Academy was not the feature film of Damian Chazelle that he starred in, but the one directed by Barry Jenkins.

For example, the British medium The Guardian, which published the photograph in an article dated 2017, indicated in the description of the image: “Ryan Gosling laughs as he announces Moonlight as the winner of best picture at the 2017 Oscars”.

Some other images, such as those of the performers Matt Damon and Dwayne Johnsonwere captures extracted from the same photograph with a general shot that showed the reaction of those attending the gala after it was revealed that the prize had been wrongly awarded to “La La Land”.

Also appearing in this photo gallery are the director of “moon light”, Barry Jenkynsand one of the actors in the film, Jaden Pinerwho went up to pick up the statuette after the error was resolved.

As for the actresses Emma Stone and meryl streepwhose surprised faces have been widely shared on social networks as reactions to Will Smith’s slap, were not even among those attending this 2022 gala.

More protagonist for attacking than for winning an Oscar

Will Smith, who picked up the Oscar for Best Leading Actor in this edition for “King Richard”became the protagonist of one of the most disconcerting and controversial moments in the history of the awards ceremonies, by assaulting and berating Chris Rock for a joke involving his wife.

Rock had come on stage at the Dolby Theater to present the Oscar for best documentary and, among his comments, included a joke about the shaved head of Jada Pinkett-Smith, who has publicly acknowledged that she suffers from alopecia, comparing her to the main character in “Lieutenant O’Neil” interpreted by Demi Moore in the 1997 film he directed Ridley Scott.

Smith got up from his seat and went onstage to slap Rock in the face. Shortly after the assault, after returning to his seat, the actor yelled at Rock: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!!”

Later, when it was his turn to return to the stage to collect the Oscar for best actor, Smith, in a speech full of hesitation and incoherence, crying his eyes out and with emotion on the surface, the actor apologized to the Academy and the nominees, although at the same time he tried to justify himself without directly alluding to the aggression he had committed.

The historic mistake of 2017

Five years earlier, at the 2017 Oscar gala, one of the most grotesque episodes in the already long history of these awards had taken place. “moon light” won the Oscar for best picture after the musical “La La Land” would have been initially announced as the winner of that statuette.

The actors Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were in charge of announcing the winner of the night’s grand prize and, from the stage, they proclaimed the winner to “La La Land”.

After the entire crew of this musical took the stage for the acceptance speech, they realized that Dunaway and Beatty had mistakenly received a card with the best actress award given to Emma Stone for “La La Land”instead of the award for the best film given to “Moonlight”, the independent drama directed by Barry Jenkins.

Once the confusion was cleared up, the “moon light” He went up on stage to collect his statuette.

In short, the set of images with the surprised faces of well-known Hollywood performers that has been spread as alleged reactions to the aggression of Will Smith to Chris Rock at the Oscars last Sunday have nothing to do with this incident, since they are photographs taken five years ago, at the 2017 gala, when an erroneous winner of the best film award was announced.

SOURCES:

Reverse image search with Google.

Guardian article: “Ryan Gosling explains why he laughed during the Oscars envelope shuffle.”

Photos from the Los Angeles Times of the Oscar gala in 2017.

EFE information.