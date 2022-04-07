Rayden humorously takes the error of a newspaper that confused him with Dani Fernández

Not all artists have the same fun as Rayden. If a local newspaper announces your next concert on its front page, it would be appropriate if they selected a photo of you to illustrate the news. However, we are all human, like Chenoa. Journalists make mistakes too.

The rapper has taken with great humor that the Granada Hoy newspaper has been confused when locating a photo of him. Instead of using the silhouetted image of the former Eurovision candidate, they chose one of the singer Dani Fernández for the cover of their edition this Thursday.

Both artists may give each other an air physically, but it was enough to do a little Google search to contrast it. “Rayden, the rapper of the moment returns to the Copera this Saturday,” reads the headline next to the erroneous photo.

“How handsome the newspaper brings me out”the artist joked on his Twitter account, where he mentioned Dani Fernández to convey the confusion. “You can’t get better boss”he replied, amused.

From the official account of the newspaper they have not been slow to apologize to the musician, to whom they have guaranteed that within its pages it does appear with the correct image. “There are no impossible, only improbable” and perhaps that is why it has happened. Yes, we have messed it up… But only on the outside…”, they lamented.

This little slip has taken off so much on Twitter that the rapper has been encouraged to share a photomontage in which it is not possible to distinguish where Rayden ends and where Dani Fernández begins. What a fusion!