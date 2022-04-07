Randy Orton admits to missing Daniel Bryan

Randy Orton is one of the oldest superstars on the WWE roster. The fighter has been one of the main figures of the company in the last two decades, achieving many titles in the process. During this time, Orton has shared a ring and locker room with a host of other wrestlers, including Daniel Bryan.

Randy Orton was recently interviewed on “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” where he explained how he has grown and matured over time and what he wants his legacy to be. Next we leave you with the most outstanding statements of him, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

Randy Orton comparing himself to his younger version

“I used to have a lot of fun out of the ring, on the road, getting to know the cities and other things and going out with 20 years. Now, the most fun for me is being able to leave the ring and know that everyone who has seen it has had it well. I’m not that selfish about the kind of fun I want to have. I enjoy making sure my body is in the best possible shape to wake up the next morning and do what I have to do to put on my best performance on Raw.

while before, In my younger years, I’d be more concerned with the nightlife, and this is a long time ago. But that’s just another example, I think I grew up in the business where I was, and where I am now. I look back, it’s like a lifetime, but I feel like in some ways, and this is morbid to say, but (I feel) that I am lucky to be here now. I think that’s true. Because of that, there are a lot of things that I feel like I have to do because of that.



One of those things, for the business that has given me everything, is to give back as much as it has given me.. Last night I got to see Triple H. I hugged that grown man as tight as I could and got emotional from last week’s announcement. We had a few words between us, but you know, this isn’t forever. This is a very special group of guys and girls, and this is where he is.

For us, this is everything, and you never know when it will be taken away from you. So all of that makes me appreciate the now more, and that Riddle is one of them too. Obviously I didn’t like it too much at first. That was very real, but now I love the guy. He is great. It’s definitely motivated me to try a little harder and it’s also making it more fun for me.“.

What would you like your legacy to be?

“I think my legacy is longevity. I think finding a way to do it in a smart way where you stay true to the stuff from my dad’s era, the art of pro wrestling, not just thinking that, ‘Okay, if I hit the head of this guy, because I was a big, bad linebacker in the NFL, and that’s what’s going to carry me into my next week and get people to buy my jerseys. That’s what’s going to drive me.’ No, we have to do this 200 times a year.

I want my legacy to be that I made sure guys like Edge, and Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles and, God, I miss Daniel Bryan. I wish he was still here. But these guys that are coming up like Priest, Theory, The Street Profits, Riddle, these guys that have all the potential in the world. In some cases, like the first ones I listed, Roman too, these guys who can work, and know the art of this business, I want my legacy to be that I was able, with these gentlemen, to take this business to the next generation and make sure that this new wave of talent knows how to do it the right way, staying true to the art of what it is, and making sure the number one priority is taking care of the health of the opponent you’re in the ring with. That has to come first in all cases. I think if that’s my legacy, I’m happy with it“.

