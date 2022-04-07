Protest Municipal Scholarship Committee of Elota, Sinaloa

Elota, Sinaloa.- In order to support the education of children and young people in Elota, Sinaloa, Mayor Ana Karen Val Medina protested at Municipal Scholarship Committee.

In his message to the members of the new committee, he made the commitment to continue working for the well-being of the Elotensian families and maintain the goal of improving the quality of life of the inhabitants.

“Today (Thursday, February 10) we met the members of this committee, as well as our functions, so together we will follow up on the education stimulus programs.”

“We know that a scholarship, as our director of Social Development used to say, represents an important and modest contribution for the home, but without a doubt it is a ‘grain of sand’ in the education of our children and young people,” she said.

For her part, the director of Social Development of the City Council, Verónica Padilla Peraza, indicated that since education is a very important point for the development of Elota, the main purpose of this committee is to motivate, support the economy and contribute to the training education of the students with an incentive, which is granted by the Municipality.

“We are working, we went to the register to see if there are students who have duplicate government scholarships, because one of the regulations of the Municipality is that there should be no duplication,” he commented.

The commune has three active programs to stimulate education: 621 children will benefit from primary school, with a bimonthly economic support of 200 pesos and a food pantry; in secondary there are 250 young people, with financial support of 300 pesos per month; and in university there are 300 students, with 400 pesos a month.

The committee is made up of students, representatives of the educational sector, members of the Cabildo and City Hall officials.