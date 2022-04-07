The relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck begins to feel stress.

After it became known that the couple will live his love at a distance throughout the month of March due to work commitments, Magazine Heat World has disclosed that the actor and the singer face a constant problem: Ben Affleck does not want to have children with JLo.

Sources close to the couple affirm for the aforementioned medium that the interpreter of ‘marry me‘ wants to expand the family with the actor of ‘argus‘. In fact, in early August 2021, The rumor spread that JLo would resort to surrogacy as a gestation method due to the risks involved in natural pregnancy for women over 50 years of agehowever, everything seems to indicate that plans have changed.

Problems? Ben Affleck refuses to have children with Jennifer Lopez

The source notes that ‘Jenny from the Block’ craving expand the family and have a new son with Ben Affleck, but the actor is still not surealthough They had already talked about it at the beginning of their relationship.

“She’s wanted him for years, even before she got back together with Ben. When I was with Alex, I put pressure on him too, but he always remained indecisive with the idea, just like Ben is now.”, the source continued.

“When they came back last year, Ben kept talking about having a baby with Jen, so it’s been hard for her to accept that he’s not that interested right now. (…) This has caused a lot of tension in the relationship Because it’s something she won’t let go of. Jen will not give up, she is very determined”, finished.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have their respective children, product of their former marriages. Affleck has three children: Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel Garner Affleck, whom he had with actress Jennifer Garner, while Lopez has her twins, Emme and Max, from her marriage to salsa artist Marc Anthony.