Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso opens with appreciation

Today, Thursday, April 7, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.1327 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Wednesday, at $20.1682 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.26% or 5.2 cents, trading around 20.12 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate reaching a maximum of 20.1824 and a minimum of 20.1118 pesos per dollar, result of a correction to the losses of the two previous sessions.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.1682 – Sell: $20.1682

: Buy $20.1682 – Sell: $20.1682 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.62

: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.62 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.45

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.45 Banorte: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.45

Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.45 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00 IXE: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.45

Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.45 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.30

Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.30 Monex: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.59

Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.59 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.05 – Sale: $19.89

Purchase: $19.05 – Sale: $19.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.40

Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.40 Santander: Buy: $19.07 – Sell: $20.58

Buy: $19.07 – Sell: $20.58 Exchange: Purchase: $19.48 – Sale: $20.49

Purchase: $19.48 – Sale: $20.49 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.70

As for bitcoin, at the moment it is at 43 thousand 360.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.01 pesos, for $26.33 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

