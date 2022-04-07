Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso opens with appreciation
Today, Thursday, April 7, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.1327 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Wednesday, at $20.1682 units.
According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.26% or 5.2 cents, trading around 20.12 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate reaching a maximum of 20.1824 and a minimum of 20.1118 pesos per dollar, result of a correction to the losses of the two previous sessions.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.1682 – Sell: $20.1682
- HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
- Banamex: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.62
- Bancomer: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.45
- Banorte: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.45
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00
- IXE: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.45
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.30
- Monex: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.59
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.05 – Sale: $19.89
- Inbursa: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.40
- Santander: Buy: $19.07 – Sell: $20.58
- Exchange: Purchase: $19.48 – Sale: $20.49
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.70
As for bitcoin, at the moment it is at 43 thousand 360.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.
referring to euroit is quoted at $22.01 pesos, for $26.33 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
