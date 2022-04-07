Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso opens with appreciation

Today, Thursday, April 7, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.1327 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Wednesday, at $20.1682 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.26% or 5.2 cents, trading around 20.12 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate reaching a maximum of 20.1824 and a minimum of 20.1118 pesos per dollar, result of a correction to the losses of the two previous sessions.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.1682 – Sell: $20.1682
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.62
  • Bancomer: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.45
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.45
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.45
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.30
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.59
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.05 – Sale: $19.89
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.40
  • Santander: Buy: $19.07 – Sell: $20.58
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.48 – Sale: $20.49
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.70

As for bitcoin, at the moment it is at 43 thousand 360.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.01 pesos, for $26.33 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

