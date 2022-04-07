Play: Katy Perry’s concert residency that has shocked everyone

Las Vegas, also known as the city of sin, is probably the most famous place in terms of casinos and games of chance; Today there is no need to go there or to iconic places like Monte Carlo, because we can play casino for real money from the comfort of our home. However, in addition to blackjack and poker, Las Vegas is also famous for its concert residencies. For this reason, today we will talk about one in particular that has left everyone speechless, Play by Katy Perry.

Katy Perry is the hostess of the residence called Play (spelled as ᑭᒪᗩY). The first eight concerts were announced on May 12, 2021 and will be held at The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas (a famous hotel and casino in the city) from December 29, 2021 to January 15, 2022.

In May the residency was extended for another six shows due to public demand, with which the tour would extend until March 2022. On May 24, after a presale for Citibank card holders from May 18 to 23 Tickets went on sale to the general public. In January 2022, Perry announced that she had added 16 more concerts between May 27 and August 13 of the same year.

With the 4,700-seat theater sold out, with the furthest seat just 150 feet from the stage, Perry’s show was poised to be a smash hit.

The camp concept

The plot of this particular residence contains references to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (Honey, I Shrunk the Kids), Pee-wee’s Playhouse and Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.

Perry’s spirited performance is a hit with kids and adults alike, especially because of her colorful costumes. Perry was at her forte as she performed her best songs in this energetic show. The idea of Play it was developed just 15 minutes before arriving at Perry’s home in Santa Barbara.

“We were toying with the idea that it didn’t stick, really,” Perry added.

While Perry thought about the movie of Honey, I Shrunk the Kidsher collaborator and co-creator Ashley Evans looked out the window and thought about how Perry would play herself as a doll, Toy Story-style.

So, they had to mix this idea with Darling, I shrunk the kids. The artist declared that, if they could unite both worlds and that would be 100% something that she would do.

welcome to idea

Publications such as Vogue have highlighted the camp elements (aesthetic concept) of the show, with examples such as Perry climbing down from the ceiling and onto a large bed, interacting with a huge toilet and a huge face mask while performing, including a red pony.

Rolling Stone critics highlighted the “cheesy” and psychedelic elements as positive details of the concert concept.

Even Billboard’s Melinda Sheckells critic said that Katy Perry transports the audience to a different universe of rainbows, confetti and anthropomorphic objects that are amazing for the public.

However, as mentioned above, one of the most outstanding elements that has generated the most impact is the fact of seeing the artist singing from a huge toilet, surrounded by giant toilet paper rolls as well.

Katy has been a queen of camp since her debut and hasn’t slowed down since.

What songs could we listen to on Play?

The best thing about this residency in the city of casinos is that we can listen to songs from their entire successful repertoire of electropop music, from their debut album in 2008 One Of The Boyspassing through his massively successful album Teenage Dream (2010) to his most recent album just released in 2019, Smile.

This show in the city of casinos opens with a segment called Henry The Horror, where the artist starts the concert singing her hit about extraterrestrial love, ET followed by other hits like Chained to the Rhythm and darkhorse.

later interpret Californian Gurls and Waking Up in Vegasa song that must feel particularly exciting since the residency is held there, in the city of casinos.

After other segments like Trashun or Perry Playlandthe encore arrives, where Katy interprets Greatest Love of All (cover by Whitney Houston) to then end this legendary show with their biggest hit, the pop ballad fire work.

Although nowadays we can play online casinos with real money, something that used to be only related to the city of sin (Las Vegas), this city, in addition to providing different games of chance to its visitors, can also offer us great residences of concerts, such as the iconic Play by Katy Perry.

Related