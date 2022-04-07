Physical and Mental Health Tips We Should Be Adopting Pandemic or No Pandemic

The most optimistic scenario of the pandemic, according to the WHO 0:46

(CNN Spanish) — World Health Day is here. Although this year’s edition is focused on the connection between the planet and people’s health, it is still inevitable to think about our relationship with covid-19.

The covid-19 pandemic has already been more than two years old and, however, there is still much to talk about.

Have cases like the United Stateswhere hospitalizations just hit their lowest point since I know the pandemic started (although hospitals are still under pressure from other treatments or lack of staff).

On the other hand, worrying scenarios continue in other places, such as China, which since March has been fighting its largest wave of covid-19 to date (with Shanghai as its main source of infection).

There is no way of knowing when the pandemic will end. All we know is that we are now in a different stage, which requires that we reflect on our learnings in the last two years of covid-19 and that we stick with certain measures forever in order to take care of our health.

Main lessons learned from the pandemic

Dr. Elmer Huerta, oncologist, public health expert and CNN contributor, pointed out that covid-19 has taught us that no country I was prepared for this episode.

“This pandemic has exposed the fragility of the health systems of all the countries it has passed through, including the most developed countries,” the CNN contributor said in an interview. As mentioned, the case of the United States is an example of this because its hospitals continue to be pressured by a lack of medical personnel and by patients who postponed their treatments, either by choice or due to the scarcity of health services.

In addition, Dr. Huerta indicated that the pandemic has shown us the lack of solidarity to face covid-19. For example, the unequal access to vaccines in developing countries, something that was documented with the low effectiveness of the Covax program in mid-2021.

“Human beings, unfortunately, have failed to be supportive. That vaccination project that was going to be Covax, the initiative to give vaccines to the poor countries of the world, failed due to a lack of solidarity, which is very worrying and owes us make us think about the next pandemic,” added the public health expert.

Dr. Christina Balinotti, a specialist in Family Psychology, commented that we also learned to value relationships with others since individualism will not lead us to overcome any crisis.

“We learned to know each other better. In some cases, families were also separated. But the important thing is to deepen human relationships in this case,” Balinotti reiterated in an interview.

In this sense, the pandemic made us understand the great value of both physical and mental health, said Dr. Ángela Londoño-McConnell, psychologist, president and co-founder of AK Counseling & Consulting Inc.

“We have realized the wide importance that the psychological factor has in our daily lives. I think that before we did not have it so clear. There was a false division between the mental or the psychological and the physical. And I think that this is It has been erased with the pandemic. Now we fully understand that, if we are not well psychologically, we are not well physically and vice versa,” he said in an interview.

