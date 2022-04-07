Pharaonic prices for an “exotic experience”

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened a new hotel in Morocco, thus expanding its lineup of luxury hotels owned.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a star of the world of football, but his activity is not limited only to the playing field. The five-time Golden Ball, in fact, also focuses a lot on entrepreneurial life.

From his personal fragrance inspired by aspects of his personality, to men’s underwear, up to Dutton Invest SL for the charter of your private jet. These are just some of the corporate “businesses” of Cristiano Ronaldo who has concentrated in recent years however very much also in the hotel business.

The Portuguese champion entered into partnership with the hotel chain Pestana, building several with its iconic brand CR7. There are five of these facilities around the worlduntil this moment.

Two in Portugal, in his hometown Madeira it’s at Lisbonone a Madrid and one in Times Square in the heart of News York. The last in chronological order, however, was inaugurated in Marrakech in Morocco. A country very close to Cristiano Ronaldo considering that, at the time he played for Real Madrid, he often flew there to train with his boxer friend Badr Hari.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the new extra-luxury hotel opens its doors in Morocco

The new Hotel Pestana CR7therefore, is the fifth of the company and is positioned on the M. Avenueor in the most cosmopolitan area of ​​the city of Marrakech. The structure is inspired by the classics Moroccan riadsreceptive apartments with large and bright spaces.

The hotel is also in a perfect area for tourists. Close to the airport, but also to the famous Menara gardens and the city center. “Dreams come true. We have just made your dreams come true with the new Pestana CR7 Marrakech. More than a hotel, it is an immersive experience in the exotic atmosphere of one of the most iconic cities in Africa “. This is the announcement of the chain at the time of the presentation of the new Pestana.

The hotel has 174 rooms with prices per night accessible only to a certain range of tourists. The figure for overnight stayindeed, go on 190 to 447 euros. In addition, the hotel has five meeting rooms, an extra luxury SPA and several restaurants and gyms.

And at the time of the presentation of the new Hotel Pestana CR7Cristiano Ronaldo had the classic photo taken in the structure with his five career-winning Golden Balls.