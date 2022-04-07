Pachuca. Police subdue elderly woman for not having a license

Gentleman.- Municipal Police of PachucaGentleman, They forcibly removed two older adults from their business for allegedly not checking the payment of the license operation, they subdued them against the floor, put handcuffs on them and detained them.

“Allow me, please! You’re hurting me!” A 62-year-old woman is heard begging, surrounded by three uniformed women, in a video broadcast on social networks.

Given this, the municipality of Pachuca He reported that he initiated an investigation in this regard and suspended the elements.

“The police officers involved in these events have been suspended from their duties,” he said in an information card.

After the events, the governor of Hidalgo, Omar Fayad Meneses, through Twitter reproached the acts of violence with which public security elements of Pachuca acted against the older adult, and assured that he will be aware of the investigations that result to clarify this excess in the use of force.

Armando Rodríguez, who identified himself as a neighbor of the owner of the alternative therapy office, pointed out that elements of Civil Protection and City Hall Regulations, accompanied by the Municipal policecame to request the updated license of the establishment.

However, the place that is attended by an older couple, he pointed out, that they had not made a previous request for which they did not have updated permits, before which the municipal officials proceeded to close it.

So the owner refused to leave her business and the police began to subdue her with luxury of violencebecause she asserted that it was not appropriate for her office to be closed since she did not have prior warning.

The couple was transferred to the municipal warehouses, where they have not been allowed to know the conditions in which they find themselves, especially because both people have some health conditions, such as hypertension.

