Pablo Motos, outraged by the “cancellation” of Will Smith after his slap to Chris Rock

A week and a half after his controversial attack on Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, eyes are still on Will Smith. ‘El hormiguero’ once again put on the table during its delivery on Wednesday the professional consequences that the actor is suffering, who also, just checked into a rehab clinic to manage the media hype.

Pablo Motos admitted a few days ago that the interpreter “messed up” for his violent reaction to the comedian’s comment: “It’s an outburst, a shit, and when you realize it has no remedy”. “The Hollywood market is going to make them pay dearly,” advanced the presenter of Antena 3, who last night gave his opinion in his current affairs gathering about the “punishments” that are being imposed on Will Smith.

It should be remembered that the Oscar winner for best actor for ‘King Richard’ has lost several contracts with Netflix and Sony as a result of the incident he starred in at the gala. “If there is a trial in a violent setting, there is always talk of the proportionality with which someone responded in self-defense and when it is no longer self-defense. The proportionality of the punishment is exorbitantMotos commented.

On the other hand, he disagreed with the “cancellation” of Will Smith by the aforementioned companies: “He messes up, then apologizes, then leaves the Film Academy. And the next thing they do to him is cancel him, which is a horrible word. Netflix cancels him, Sony cancels him… It’s like saying: ‘Now you’re an outcast on this planet. Two weeks ago you were one of the most loved uncles on this planet and now we hate you.’ I don’t know, huh…”