Pablo Motos lashes out in ‘El Hormiguero’ against Will Smith’s detractors

Pablo Motos, the presenter of the anthillhas defended his friend Will Smith after the incident at the 2022 Oscar Awards gala. Pablo Motos has taken advantage of the gathering of the Antena 3 program to attack all those who are martyring the actor and has opined that he believes that he is being disproportionate punishment.

Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock continues to give what to talk about. After apologizing in front of everyone present at the gala, this week the actor had to leave his position at the United States Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In addition, it seems that several projects that he had pending have been canceled and he has also announced that he will start a treatment to take care of his stress.

Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars BRIAN SNYDER / Reuters

the anthill He wanted to address the issue of Will Smith and his entry into a rehabilitation clinic in the weekly gathering with Cristina Pardo, Tamara Falcó, Nuria Roca and Juan del Val. To Pablo Motos all this commotion that Smith’s aggression against Chris Rock has caused seems disproportionate and he has let it be seen in the anthill this Wednesday. “Two weeks ago you were one of the most beloved uncles on this planet and now we hate you,” the presenter has exposed.





“If there is a trial in a violent setting, there is always talk of the proportionality with which someone responded in self-defense and when it is no longer self-defense. The proportionality of the punishment is exorbitant,” the host of the program said angrily at the treatment of some people in the film industry towards Will Smith.

Pablo Motos believes that a disproportionate punishment is being applied to Will Smith Atresmedia

Bikes Against Will Smith Cancellation

“He messes up, then he apologizes, then he walks out of the Film Academy, and the next thing they do to him is, this horrible word is get canceled. It’s like saying, ‘Now you’re an outcast on this planet. two weeks you were one of the most beloved uncles on this planet and now we hate you.’





In addition, the presenter the anthill has attacked platforms like Netflix or production companies like Sony for having canceled some projects that had the green light with Will Smith like Fast and Lose and bad boys 4for example.