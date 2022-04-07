Pablo Motos explodes against Will Smith’s detractors

‘El Hormiguero’ ended the week with the visit of Eva Ugarte, María Castro and Justina Bust. The three actresses attended the Antena 3 program to present ‘The game of keys’, a romantic comedy directed by Vicente Villanueva. what It will hit theaters on April 13.

The movie is about a group of lifelong friendsstagnant in their relationships, who receive the proposal of the girlfriend of one of them, to play the game of keysa game with which to exchange their pairs.

As soon as you enter the set, María Castro was very moved to receive the program’s platinum card. «Thanks to ‘El Hormiguero’ for the great work you do with the actors/actresses promoting our projects and especially to me because you have always treated me super well» exclaimed the actress.

After the interview, Pablo Motos gave way to the weekly gathering with Cristina Pardo, Tamara Falcó, Nuria Roca and Juan del Val. A gathering in which they wanted to address the issue of Will Smith and his entry into a rehabilitation clinic to learn how to manage anxiety.

Pablo Motos already said at the time that the commotion generated by the actor’s aggression against Chris Rock seemed disproportionate to him, and this Wednesday he made it clear that his opinion has not changed. “If there is a trial in a violent setting, there is always talk of the proportionality with which someone responded in self-defense and when it is no longer self-defense. The proportionality of the punishment is exorbitant, “said the presenter.

“He messes up, then he apologizes, then he leaves the Film Academy, and the next thing they do to him is, this horrible word is that they cancel you. It’s like saying, ‘Now you’re an outcast on this planet. Two weeks ago you were one of the most loved uncles on this planet and now we hate you.’ I do not know…” sentenced the presenter of ‘El Hormiguero’, very critical of platforms such as Netflix or Sony Pictures, for having canceled the actor’s projects.