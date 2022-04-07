Our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of our professionals, collaborators and clients

We multiply our efforts in favor of health

To mitigate the devastating effects of the health crisis caused by covid-19, we have multiplied our efforts. During the pandemic, we have configured rigorous safety and prevention protocols, implemented globally, which include the use of masks, the installation of thousands of hydroalcoholic gel dispensers, social distancing for those who went to their jobs in person, the air filtration or capacity limitation.

In Spain alone, more than 150,000 tests have been carried out on our professionals, in order to increase the levels of security in our infrastructures. In addition, we have made sanitary material (masks, gel) available to you to prevent contagion.

In those other cases in which it has been possible, teleworking has been implemented, maintaining constant communication and information with professionals virtually, in line with the indications of local government bodies.

Finally, following Santander’s will to lead the response to covid-19, we have actively participated in multiple support and solidarity campaigns. Among them, the vaccination center developed in our corporate offices in Boadilla del Monte stands out, in collaboration with the health authorities, and which has served to inoculate more than 55,000 doses of vaccine.