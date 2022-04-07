Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer and her joke about Leonardo DiCaprio and his young “girlfriends” surprised many at the Oscars

Amy Schumer spoke about Leonardo DiCaprio during the opening monologue of the Oscars.

Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall hosted this year’s ceremony, which began with a speech in which they made jokes directed at The Power of the DogJK Simmons and Samuel L Jackson.

After Sykes and Hall left the stage, Schumer joked about king richard and Being the Ricardos. However, his joke about Don’t Look Up caused quite a stir, due to his comments about the lead actor, DiCaprio.

“Leonardo DiCaprio is doing a lot for the planet,” Schumer said, adding, “He’ll leave it in better shape for his girlfriends.”

Many actors in the audience, including Will Smith, Timothée Chalamet and Jessica Chastain, dropped their jaws and put their hands to their faces.

Amy Schumer’s Joke About Leonardo DiCaprio And His “Girlfriends” Causes Awe At The Oscars (AFP via Getty Images)

This is not the first time the actor, 47, has been criticized for his relationships with younger women at an awards show.

Earlier this month at the Baftas, Rebel Wilson approached the star of CODAEmilia Jones, who is 20 years old, and told him: “I’ll give you the award to the person in the crowd who Leonardo DiCaprio would find most attractive … He likes them young.”

In 2020, Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais poked fun at the star while talking about the Quentin Tarantino movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“[Tiene] almost three hours long, it’s an epic,” he said, adding: “Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end his date was too old for him.”

As the audience, including DiCaprio, laughed, Gervais continued, “Even Prince Andrew said, ‘Come on, man, you’re almost 50, son.'”

DiCaprio is currently dating model Camila Morrone, 22.

Find the list of winners of the Oscars 2022 here.