Oscar 2022 winners: Billie Eilish won her first prize | Entertainment

‘Dune’ was the tape that got the most statuettes during the ceremony

The Oscars 2022 awards came to an end and between controversies, parties and great stars, the best of cinema was recognized in the different categories. If you couldn’t watch the ceremony live, here’s the list of winners.

20-year-old superstar Billie Eilish, who at the time became the youngest artist to create a song for the saga of the Agent 007was recognized with the award for best original song, along with her brother Finneas, beating stars of the stature of Beyoncé and Sebastian Yatra.

On the other hand, the most awarded film was dunes, a film in which Zendaya appears and which won 6 of the 10 awards for which it was nominated. On the other hand, CODA was named the best film.

Complete list of winners at the Oscars 2022

Best film

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

dunes

Drive my Car

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

king richard

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive my Car

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

best Actor

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… BOOM!

Will Smith-King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best actress

Jessica Chastain – The eyes of Tammy Fayer

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman- Being the Ricardos

Kristen StewartSpencer

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smith-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

best wardrobe

cruel

Cyrano

dunes

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

best soundtrack

Don’t Look Up

dunes

Charm

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

best sound montage

Belfast

dunes

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

best international film

Drive my Car

flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

best photography

dunes

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

best animated film

Charm

flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive my Car

dunes

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

king richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best song

“Be Alive” – ​​King Richard

“Two Caterpillars” – Charm

“Down to Joy” – Belfast

“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die

“Somehow You Do” – Four Good Days

Best Production Design

dunes

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best special effects

dunes

FreeGuy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best hair and makeup

Coming 2 America

cruel

dunes

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best fiction short film

Wing Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

on my mind

please hold

Best animated short film

Affairs on the Air

Beast

boxballet

robin robin

The Windshield Wiper

best documentary

Ascension

Attica

flee

Sumer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could not be Televised)

Writing with Fire

Best Documentary Short Film

Audible

Lead me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When we were Bullies