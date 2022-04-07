Oscar 2022 winners: Billie Eilish won her first prize | Entertainment
‘Dune’ was the tape that got the most statuettes during the ceremony
The Oscars 2022 awards came to an end and between controversies, parties and great stars, the best of cinema was recognized in the different categories. If you couldn’t watch the ceremony live, here’s the list of winners.
20-year-old superstar Billie Eilish, who at the time became the youngest artist to create a song for the saga of the Agent 007was recognized with the award for best original song, along with her brother Finneas, beating stars of the stature of Beyoncé and Sebastian Yatra.
On the other hand, the most awarded film was dunes, a film in which Zendaya appears and which won 6 of the 10 awards for which it was nominated. On the other hand, CODA was named the best film.
Complete list of winners at the Oscars 2022
Best film
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
dunes
Drive my Car
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
king richard
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive my Car
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
best Actor
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… BOOM!
Will Smith-King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best actress
Jessica Chastain – The eyes of Tammy Fayer
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman- Being the Ricardos
Kristen StewartSpencer
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smith-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
best wardrobe
cruel
Cyrano
dunes
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
best soundtrack
Don’t Look Up
dunes
Charm
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
best sound montage
Belfast
dunes
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
best international film
Drive my Car
flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
best photography
dunes
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
best animated film
Charm
flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive my Car
dunes
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
king richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Best song
“Be Alive” – King Richard
“Two Caterpillars” – Charm
“Down to Joy” – Belfast
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die
“Somehow You Do” – Four Good Days
Best Production Design
dunes
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best special effects
dunes
FreeGuy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best hair and makeup
Coming 2 America
cruel
dunes
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Best fiction short film
Wing Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
on my mind
please hold
Best animated short film
Affairs on the Air
Beast
boxballet
robin robin
The Windshield Wiper
best documentary
Ascension
Attica
flee
Sumer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could not be Televised)
Writing with Fire
Best Documentary Short Film
Audible
Lead me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When we were Bullies
best montage
Don’t Look Up
dunes
king richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… BOOM!