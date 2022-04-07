Oscar 2022: The awards for which Billie Eilish’s song has been nominated before the most important gala in ag cinema

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell is an American singer and songwriter. Her artistic career began at the age of 13, when she released the single “Ocean Eyes”. The publication of the music video for the song propelled her to gain popularity in the American market and she is currently nominated for the first time at the 2022 Oscars.



The American singer has been the recipient of several awards throughout her career, her single “Ocean Eyes” and “Lovely” managed to win platinum. While her album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, took home a Grammy for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Billie Eilish is nominated for best original song at the 2022 Oscars, music that appeared in the movie “No Time to Die”, but what awards did she win for her song?

Billie Eilish Nominations and Awards

Best Song Written for Visual Media – Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish won the award for best song written for visual media on March 14, 2021 for the film “No Time to Die”.

Best Song in a Motion Picture – Hollywood Music in Media Awards

It was the winner of the award in the Best Song in a Movie category during the Hollywood Music in Media Awards event.

Best Original Song – Golden Globe Awards

The singer managed to win another award in the category for Best Original Song for the tape “No Time to Die”.

Best Original Song – Satellite Awards

The American is nominated for the Satellite Awards in the Best Original Song category.

His first nomination at the Oscars 2022

The Oscar awards are not only awarded to the filmmakers, but the performers also have their own category. As is the case of the young singer Billie Eilish, who is nominated for the aforementioned award for the first time.

The singer is nominated in the Best Original Song category for the movie “No Time to Die.” However, she will have a tough fight for the award, since Beyoncé is the favorite to win the statuette.

