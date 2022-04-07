Oribe Peralta sends a message after Real Madrid’s victory in the Champions League and Shakes Mexico

Oribe Peralta manifests himself after Karim Benzema’s triplet



April 06, 2022 9:02 p.m.

After his retirement from the courts, the former Chivas and Águilas del América, Oribe Peralta, has dedicated himself to being more active on social networks and playing video games.

Recently, by these means, the former player was involved in a fight through social networks, where he sent a message to all those who have criticized the management of the strategist of the Mexican National Team, Gerardo “Tata” Martino.

“If all Twitter coaches are better than the one on duty, why don’t we run for Mexico?“, expressed the historic national team.

Immediately, the ex-summoned’s stance turned on the users and the fight mentioned above dragged on even longer.

Later, Oribe was once again immersed in another controversial scenario, after he sent a forceful message to the TUDN commentator Andrés Vaca, who opened a kind of debate where he asked “What fads or trends do you think should end? I’ll start: Smash cake in someone’s face. I think it’s stupid.” To which Oribe Peralta replied: “Stop criticizing everything and everyone.”

Peralta entered the action again this Wednesday after the day of the Champions League in Europe. The attacker uploaded a photo where it can be seen that he was enjoying the Chelsea vs. Real Madrid match, which the Whites won 1-3 with Karim Benzema’s hat-trick.

The Mexican uploaded the publication to his Instagram stories and placed a song by Gerardo Ortiz called “Tranquilito”.