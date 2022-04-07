“Operation Black Light”, a film starring Liam Neeson, opens this Thursday

Starring Irish actor Liam Neeson, an Oscar nominee for Schindler’s List and a legend in the public for his action heroes. Photo: Courtesy

With a mass of young people protesting in the streets and the murder of an activist, black light operation, political and action thriller written by Nick May, directed by Mark Williams and starring Liam Neeson, who plays Travis Block, an undercover government agent. In the calmest and most familiar stage of his life, he uncovers a deadly conspiracy within his own organization, reaching even to the highest sphere of power.

Now in the sights of the director of the FBI, he will have to expose the enemy, while fighting to save his life and that of his family. On black light operation Liam Neeson plays a paranoid character, who, faced with his failure as a father, longs to become the best grandfather in the world, while his past in the Vietnam War torments him and makes him constantly question loyalty, ethics, if he is on the side right part of the story and question who the good men are or if he really is a good man.

Blacklight (2022) – Trailer Subtitled in Spanish

It is worth mentioning that this is the second opportunity that Liam Neeson works with director Mark Williams, previously he did it in Relentless Revenge. With an extensive career in Hollywood, Liam Neeson began his career at the age of 11 and has worked with the best directors in the industry Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott, Clint Eastwood and Woody Allen.

In 1993 he was nominated for an Oscar as Best Actor for his role Oskar Schindler in the film Schindler’s List, he was also nominated three times for the Golden Globes and once for the awards. BAFTA. Protagonist of the Taken action movie saga, Liam Neeson is currently one of the highest paid actors on Netflix and has broken records with the film The Ice Road. About Travis Black, his character in black light operationthe actor stated that he likes the physical challenge that action movies demand.

Regarding the film, he highlighted: “There is a very important message about the value of the family, but also about the society in which we live, about who our leaders are, those whom we elected by vote and gave them power, also about the repercussion of have a free press. It is worth noting that the movie was shot in australia and the car chase scenes were shot over four days in its capital, Canberra, and generated over a million dollars for the city.

At the time the director Mark Williams stated that the choice to film in Australia and not the United States or the United Kingdom was due to the country’s successful handling of the coronavirus crisis. Emmy Raver-Lampman, known for her participation in the series The Umbrella Academy broadcast by Netflix, also stars in the film, playing Mira Jones, a daring journalist eager to discover the truth, despite the dangers that this implies. .

Also noteworthy are the performances of Aidan Quinn and Taylor John Smith. Hence black light operation pays tribute to the famous conspiracy thrillers of the seventies: The Three Days of the Condor (1975), All the President’s Men (1976), The Last Witness (1974), among others with a pessimistic view of the world and where the agent and the journalist are the protagonists and the hope for justice in a corrupt society.

Don’t miss OPERATION BLACK LIGHT, a fascinating political thriller, a human story, full of action, which will be released in Colombia on April 7 and promises to be an unmissable film for this Holy Week.