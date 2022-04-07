One of the presenters denies having stolen the jokes she made from Twitter

The comedian dedicated the following joke to DiCaprio at the 2022 Oscars: “He has done a lot to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner and greener planet for his girlfriends.” Social media users questioned whether or not Schumer stole the joke from a viral tweet posted in December 2021.

“OK. Well, I’d like to say that I personally haven’t been on Twitter,” Schumer said when asked about stealing the prank. “I had my assistant do it, just so I could stay alive and not kill myself. And besides, that joke was written by Suli McCullough. But I thank you, always, for making sure I don’t start stealing.”

Added Schumer: “I just took a lie detector test at Vanity Fair and they asked me, thank God, ‘Have you ever stolen a joke?’ and I said no, and it was ‘that’s true’. So everyone just relax. It’s crazy. I’m funny enough, I don’t need to steal shit.”

DiCaprio’s joke made it into Schumer’s Oscars monologue, but several jokes were too controversial to air. As Schumer revealed during an April 2 stand-up show in Las Vegas, his attorney told him not to intentionally make jokes about Joe Rogan, James Franco and Alec Baldwin on “Rust.”