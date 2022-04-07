Nothing was saved! Caitlyn Jenner gave her opinion of the romances of her daughters, including Pete Davidson

UNITED STATES-. During a conversation on the podcast full-send, Caitlyn Jenner She was very candid and gave her opinion on the romances of her famous daughters. The sports star talked about all the topics, including the relationship she has with her family, the divorce of kim kardashian and his new courtship with Peter Davidsonand his non-participation in the next reality show the kardashians.

“I was at his house another day,” he said. Jenner About the moment you met davidsonthe new couple kim kardashian. “I met him for the first time. He was in trouble because I called him Peter and Kimi now starts laughing: ‘It’s not Peter, it’s Pete.’ She said, ‘I don’t know. I’m just trying to be, you know, polite.” The star added that the comedian seemed very nice and that he saw his daughter extremely happy.

Jenner He also spoke of the divorce between kardshian and West. “Obviously it has been difficult. No need to go into that. It’s been tough, but in that period of time, he looks at what he’s done with his life. She has four children, okay? She is a dedicated mother,” noted the star. As for her opinion of the rapper, she said, “I really like Kanye. We are good friends. I just have to be a little careful because you know, he says some things.”

Caitlyn Jenner will not be part of The Kardashians

Jenner she also had to rank Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s boyfriends, NBA star Devin Booker and rapper Travis Scott. “Honestly, Devin Booker, I have more in common with athletics and he seems like a really nice guy. I haven’t really had intense conversations with him. I see it here, I see it there. And Travis I don’t have much in common with him, but he seems to be good with Kylie, “confessed the athlete.

As for not being invited to participate in reality the kardashians, Jenner She stated that she is satisfied with the decision. “I am very happy for my children that this continues. That vehicle has been extraordinarily good for my children,” said the star. The athlete also stated that she would like to be part of the program: “Yes, I mean, I had a wonderful time with my children. It’s your show, okay. I have other things I’m doing.”



