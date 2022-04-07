nominated for best direction at the 2022 Oscars

The film has received seven nominations, including Best Picture.

Steven Spielberg for 'West Side Story': nominated for best direction at the Oscars 2022

Video

Steven Spielberg for 'West Side Story': nominated for best direction at the Oscars 2022

Steven Spielberg has become the first director in history to be nominated for an Oscar in 6 different decades. With the nomination for best director for West Side Story, Spielberg has also become the first filmmaker in history to produce eleven films that have opted for a statuette for best feature film of the year.

Horizontal

steven spielberg

Charles Sykes/AP

The first time the Oscars took notice of Spielberg’s work was in 1978, for Close Encounters of the Third Kindand the last one this 2022, thanks to his work leading the new film adaptation of West Side Story. The remake of the emblematic musical is also one of the films that aspires to win the gala’s star award, for best film.

show comments

Loading next content…

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker