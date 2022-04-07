‘Nine perfect strangers’, new series by Nicole Kidman

Summer is not only beach and heat, it is also the time for the premiere of some movies and series of the season. This is the case of the new work starring the Australian actress Nicole Kidman. nine perfect strangers that, as one can imagine, it is a full-fledged suspenseful drama that will keep the viewer in suspense until the end. A Serie which takes place in a very exclusive center dedicated to health and well-being. The idyllic place where a group of nine people go for 10 days to recover from their stressed lives.

In the case of the actress, her role is not that of one of these users of this healing center, but that of its director, Tranquillum House. She is Masha, a woman who will be in charge of monitoring her patients to ensure that, at the end of therapy, they relax both their bodies and their stressed minds. But, what they don’t know is that she is mysterious In one of her treatment sessions, a woman suffered an apparently irreversible cardiac arrest. That, together with a series of somewhat strange events, will give life to this new summer series.

The history

The script of nine perfect strangers is based on a best-seller by an Australian writer, Liane Moriarty. The most normal thing is that this name does not sound like anything, but it may surprise some to know that she is the same author of the book on which the hit series was based Big Little Lies. Precisely Nicole Kidman herself also starred in this production that won 4 Golden Globes and 8 Emmy Awards and where she shared scenes with other performers of the stature of Reese witherspoonZoë Kravitz, Laura Dern or meryl streep.

It was not surprising that this series, which was recorded during the past year in the midst of a pandemic, was produced by those responsible for Big Little Lies and The Undoing. This last one is also a mini series where Nicole Kidman appears in the role of Grace Frasera successful psychologist who lives a seemingly perfect life with her husband (character played by Hugh grant) and his son. So, we will still have to wait to see how this 8-episode production unfolds.

Nicole Kidman in an image of one of her series with Hugh Grant / HBO

The cast

In addition to her work as a leading actress, Nicole Kidman is also producer executive of this project for which she has surrounded herself with a whole cast of well-known actors and actresses. This is the case of Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Luke Evans, Melissa McCarthyMichael Shannon, Regina Hall, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten and Manny Jacinto. Among the characters is Frances, a romance novel writer who finds herself in the throes of creative block; Lars, a lawyer specialized in complicated divorces, or Jessica, a woman whose life becomes complicated after winning millions in the lottery.

They play the characters that could already be seen in the past gala of the Oscar awards in a preview of the series. And it is that in one of the commercial breaks of the biggest international film event, and taking advantage of the media pull with million viewers, the producer (Hulu) issued a small trailer for the series. Precisely, the Australian actress also shared those first sequences in a publication on her social networks.

Nicole Kidman

There are few people who do not know this actress who, despite being born on the island of Hawaii, considers herself Australian. A woman who has a long professional career behind her and with whom she has won such important awards as an Oscar, four Golden Globes, two Emmys and a Bafta. In addition, between the years 2006 and 2009 she was the highest paid actress in the celluloid. How did she get here? She was just 16 years old when she made her big screen debut with BushChristmas. after this title, participated in numerous Australian films and series in the 80s.

It was already at the beginning of the 90s when he made the leap to Hollywood and began to do more well-known works. In one of them she met her first husband, also an actor Tom Cruise. He was starting a career where he had such outstanding jobs as Eyes Wide Shut, Moulin Rouge, The Others (by Alejandro Amenabar), The hours (for which he took home the Oscar), birth or Lion among many. A career that is now focused on small screen with jobs like nine perfect strangers which can be seen in the month of August.