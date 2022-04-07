Nicole Kidman Transforms into Lucille Ball for Aaron Sorkin’s New Drama

Biopics have always generated fascination among fans, and the next one starring Nicole Kidman, already sounds like one of the great promises of the year. Is about Being the Ricardosthe drama directed by Aaron Sorkinswhich revolves around the marriage composed of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

The film plunges into the events of a week of production of the acclaimed sitcom I Love Lucy (i love lucy) in 1952, from reading the script to shooting it. The film portrays the dramas and tensions between his personal life and his work in the entertainment industry.

The first teaser that can be seen below portrays different moments of the film, made up of a great cast and with a script by Sorkin, known for his work as screenwriters in The social network, the game of fortune and Steve Jobs. Furthermore, it is a Kidman’s new leading man in the skin of one of the great icons that marked an entire era of American television.

Sorkin recently spoke with the site ew about his vision of Being the Ricardos. There he related that the best thing about telling a story that people don’t know is a story that people think they know, but they are wrong. The director and screenwriter recounted that he spent more than a year talking with producer Todd Black, who told him a lot of stories about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

“There were a lot of sticking points, and that’s what I look for when I want to tell a story. I had this structural idea that appealed to me. I like claustrophobic spaces; I like claustrophobic segments of time. So I thought if I could tell the story during a week of producing I Love Lucy and telling it mostly on that soundstage, there might be something good in there,” Sorkin explained.

The cast includes performances by Javier Bardem, J K Simmons, Alia Shawcat, jake lacy, Clarke Gregg, Nelson Franklin, John Rubinstein, Linda Lavin, Robert Pineand Christopher Denham. The film will be released in theaters on December 10and later it will reach Amazon Prime Video on December 21.

This is Sorkin’s second film as a director, after having worked on The Trial of the Chicago 7 for Netflix. The film received 6 Oscar nominations.