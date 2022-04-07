Nicole Kidman Transforms into Lucille Ball for Aaron Sorkin’s New Drama

Biopics have always generated fascination among fans, and the next one starring Nicole Kidman, already sounds like one of the great promises of the year. Is about Being the Ricardosthe drama directed by Aaron Sorkinswhich revolves around the marriage composed of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

The film plunges into the events of a week of production of the acclaimed sitcom I Love Lucy (i love lucy) in 1952, from reading the script to shooting it. The film portrays the dramas and tensions between his personal life and his work in the entertainment industry.

