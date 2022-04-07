Nicolas Cage revealed the particular name that he will give to the son he is expecting with Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage He is in one of the best moments of his professional and personal life. Recently the actor premiered his new film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talentwhich has received highly positive reviews.

But with his career back on track, the actor prepares for a new challenge: paternity. In January of this year, the 58-year-old interpreter confirmed that he is expecting his first child with his wife. riko shibata27.

Although there are still a few months to go before the baby’s arrival, the couple has already defined the name they will give their sonbe it a boy or a girl. Cage confirmed that if it is a boy the chosen name is Akira Francescoand if it’s a girl, they’ll call her lennon augie.

Nicolas Cage with Riko Shibata

It is not entirely clear if the couple knows the sex of their baby, the truth is that the chosen names have a deep meaning for the couple, especially for the actor.

“Augie was my father’s nickname,” Cage explains in an interview, referring to August Coppola, his father. “And my uncle has decided to change his name to Francesco”, referring to the director Francis Ford Coppola.

He also shared his excitement about being a father again, proudly showing off a two-month-old ultrasound of the baby. “I think it’s so sweet. It’s like a little edamame. A little bean,” the actor said.

In addition to the new member of the family, Cage is the father of two children.: Weston Coppola Cage, 31, the result of his relationship with actress Christina Fulton, and Kal-El Coppola Cage, 16, who shares with his ex-wife Alice Kim.

Cage contracted marriage to Riko Shibata last year in Vegas. The ceremony was held at the Wynn hotel, where they exchanged their vows. Initially the couple had other plans, since their original idea was a Shinto wedding in Japan. Plan that should have been discarded due to the Covid pandemic.

Image of the wedding that the couple celebrated in Las Vegas last year

Also the marriage proposal it was atypical, since it should have been virtual. Riko was in New York and had to return to Japan, while Nicolas returned to Nevada, unable to see each other for a period of 6 months. “We are very happy together and we are very excited to spend that time together, so I finally said, ‘Look, I want to marry you,’ and we got engaged on FaceTime,” the actor explained at the time.

The actor ended up sending Shibata a black diamond engagement ring to show his affection, adding, “I personalized it and personalized it and actually FedExed it to him.”

