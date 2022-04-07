Nicolas Cage reacted to the rejection of the Oscars for his latest and unique film, Pig

It is one of the most striking films of this year with a low profile, and with very good reviews, its omission -or none- by the Academy in its nominations for the Oscar Awards caused a stir. We talk about Pigthe feature film starring Nicolas Cage which tells the story of a truffle hunter who travels to Portland from the Oregon desert to Find the person who stole your beloved pig.

After a short period of silence about it, the actor finally spoke about the subject and assured that in his private heart he never expected a nomination. “Normally I’m not one to go and do things like campaigns to get nominations, but Pig It’s one of the two movies I’ve made in the last 43 years where I really felt that lightning-in-a-bottle feeling. . Where everything flows, the story, the people you work with, every little detail that makes the ship sail smoothly and easily, with the blow of the wind. the other movie was Leaving Las Vegass”, he expressed. A detail: for this last film the actor received his only Oscar award.

“The feature film was released in July and was not supported by film festivals. Thierry Fremaux [director de Cannes] He said he didn’t want it, so I said to myself, ‘Let’s give this movie some attention so that people discover it, because I think it deserves it,'” he continued. “ I never expected a nomination. The film has already told a story and that’s what we’re in this business for. It almost became a popular song, especially because of what we were going through coming out of the feeling of isolation caused by the quarantine. For all that, the film has already achieved what it intended”, he finished.

Nicolas Cage is not usually taken into account by members of the Hollywood Academy

In addition to Cage, the cast of Pig is completed. Written and directed by Michael Sarnoski in his directorial debut, the film also stars Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte, Gretchen Corbett and David Knell.

In general, its repercussion has been very good, both from specialized critics and the public, especially thanks to Cage’s interpretation, the subversive tone and story, and Sarnoski’s direction. However, none of that was enough to get nominations in the main awards ceremonies of the season. Despite being an independent film, Pig grossing over $3.8 million at the box office.

He ignored Pig It was one of the many surprises of the Oscars 2022 . Another controversy was the absence of Lady Gaga in the list of nominees for best actress for her acclaimed role in The House of Guccithe same as Bradley Cooper, who was not recognized for his work -as a secondary interpreter- in Licorice Pizza.

The 94th awards ceremony will take place next Sunday, March 27 at the El Dolby Theater and will be broadcast as every year by TNT. For the first time in history, the drivers will be three women: Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, who will carry out the maximum party of the cinema ceremony.

