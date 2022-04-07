Nicolas Cage enjoys and suffers his friendship with Pedro Pascal in his crazy new movie

sure yes Nicolas Cage was not a true pop culture icon we would ignore this. But the truth is that in addition to having roles that still persist in the collective memory of many of us, now he will have the luxury of starring in a film in which he will have to take on the role of…Nicolas Cageso for us his figure becomes even more gigantic.

The story of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (“The Weight of Talent” in Latin America) goes like this: Nicolas Cage is going through a bad acting moment that has him very in the doldrums, unsuccessfully trying to sign on for a Tarantino movie and in that future he is hired by a mysterious Mexican billionaire to participate in his birthday party. The celebrated? Chilean Pedro Pascal Who plays Javier?

Javi is a tremendous admirer of Cage to the point of having a wax figure of the actor embodying Castor Troy in Face Offamong other eccentricities, and as the story goes on they establish a fairly friendly relationship, which begins to spoil when the actor is forced by the CIA to betray his new millionaire friend who is neither more nor less than the leader of a dangerous drug cartel.

Throughout the film there are many mentions of the different roles that Nicolas Cage has played on the big screen and even he himself laughs at several of the episodes in which he has been involved in his now unstable career and also of the different memes that he stars in social networks.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is directed by Tom Gormican and in addition to Cage and Pascal, its cast includes Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz and Neil Patrick Harris and its premiere is scheduled for April 22. Tremendous.