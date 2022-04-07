Natalie Portman Wears a Red Minidress at the ‘Pachinko’ Premiere

Natalie Portman style beauty and elegance during the red carpet of the premiere of Pachinkothe new Korean series created by AppleTV+held in Los Angeles.

the star of black swan captured the attention of locals and strangers dressed in an elegant red dress from Diordesigned with a neckline style strapless bustier.

She added a roomy blazer that she wore off her shoulders, satin heels in the same color with a low heel, and a quilted black handbag from chanell with gold chain.

Completed the exclusive outfits with discreet gold rings and diamondsin addition to circular earrings.

He flaunted his beauty with a defined face make-up of course it gave her skin a porcelain effect, blush lightly tanned, shadows on the eyelids, lipstick naked and a fine cat eyes. Her hair was styled in a high bun.

The actress walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles Film Academy Museum along with other American and Korean celebrities who came together for the world premiere of the eight-episode series.

Among the attendees stood out Lee Minho, who is the protagonist, Youn Yuh-jung, Jin Ha, jimmy simpson, Sonji Arai, Jung-Eun and Kaho Minami. Natalie Portman is not part of the cast; however, she was one of the special guests.

Pachinko is a miniseries produced by Apple TV+, which will premiere on the streaming platform next March 25.

It is based on the novel of the same name, written by Min Jin Lee. The synopsis indicates that it tells the story of four generations of Korean immigrants who arrive from Korea to Japan and then settle in United States.

After spending much of her time living and working in Australia, the celebrity40, has been enjoying a short family stay in California in the last weeks.

The paparazzi she has been caught several times running errands and eating out in exclusive neighborhoods of The Angels like Los Feliz.

On Instagram recently made an appearance by sharing a selfie in which he is shown reading the book Dry Heart of Natalia Ginzburg; in the caption she invited her fans to form a reading circle.

“First published in Italian in 1947 (and then republished in 2019): Ginzburg’s Dry Heart explores what drives the narrator to kill her husband, which we discover on page one. I hope you will join me in reading!” she wrote.

before traveling to United StatesNatalie and her husband were seen looking for a new property in sydneyapparently to move permanently.

In recent weeks she has been keeping busy taking care of her family and working on her new projects, including a miniseries called We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves.

It also collaborates with Martha Kaufmannco-creator of friendsto adapt a novel by Karen Joy Fowler, Natalie will reportedly produce and star in the adaptation.

