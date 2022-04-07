Natalie Portman teaches us how to use a long bob haircut with babylight highlights at 40

Natalie Portman is one of the Hollywood actresses who has conquered us with her talent, in addition to her natural beauty, and the fact is that the famous one usually has such an elegant style in her looks, makeup and hair, that she recently showed off a mane with babylights that we need try this season, so get inspired by this color effect that is ideal for women of 40.

When we thought that the golden blonde balayage would take over spring, the protagonist of ‘The Black Swan’ made it clear to us that the fine highlights are all we need to refresh our image, so dare to use this proposal in your hair this season.

Natalie Portman models a long bob haircut with babylight highlights

Through social networks, a photograph of Portman was shared showing off fine highlights known as ‘Babylights’, caramel-colored and that do not touch the root of her hair. His hair caressed his shoulders, with a straight cut, from the ‘Bob’ family and was styled with fine mermaid-style waves. We love how it looks!

What are babylights wicks?

If Natalie’s long hair convinced you to try this look, you should know that babylights are fine discolorations that are strategically placed to simulate the effect that the sun’s rays have on contact with babies’ hair. Its color will be personalized, as it adapts to the tone of each hair.

So now you know, bet on this proposal that will give you many benefits, remember that your hair is an accessory with which you must express yourself and feel comfortable. You, would you use the babylights in the style of Natalie Portman?