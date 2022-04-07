Nash Carter would not have been fired from WWE for Kimber Lee’s accusations

Last night, the news of the dismissal of Nash Carter by WWE came to light after his ex-partner, Kimber Lee, a fighter for Impact Wrestling, accused him of physical and emotional abuse in recent days. Kimber Lee, apart from accusing him, published several images on social networks in which bruises can be seen on his face, allegedly caused by Carter. In addition to that, the fighter uploaded a picture to twitter in which you can see Carter with a mustache similar to the one worn by Hitler and raising his arm making a gesture typical of Nazism.

Wrestling Observer journalists Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez have discussed Carter’s firing on Wrestling Observer Radio, and according to their comments, Carter was released from his contract for the photo imitating Hitler, and not for the abuse allegations. These were his words:

“Today it came out that Nash Carter, who is a part of the NXT Tag Team Champions, has been fired, and obviously there were a lot of accusations of abuse and an image of him dressed as Hitler, and I think the most impressive thing of this is that there was already noise on this topic for more than a week, to the point that he worked in NXT last week. I thought, well, that’s probably the end of it. And then came Saturday and they won the Tag Team Titles. And now, here we are, and he’s been fired.”

“This is a very rare situation because he was fired for the photo of Hitler. So this is not, you know, because of the other allegations, that’s not what he was fired for.”

On the other hand, Wes Lee’s wife Nash Carter’s partner in NXT, posted on Twitter that Carter has been living with them for several months.so he was not to blame for the attack on Kimber Lee, and he wanted to add that it was Kimber Lee herself who had psychologically abused Nash Carter.

