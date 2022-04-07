much more than a period series

A series with a lot of juice and little tea.

This review is made after watching the first season of ‘The Gilded Age’ and contains spoilers.

We’re very used to period series where we go to the UK and peer through a hole into Victorian England. We walk through its halls, they fix our suit, we criticize like old women and we know that if someone touches your finger and they catch you, it implies marriage. Although in this series we are also going to find part of these customs, we make an important change since we go to the end of the 19th century in New York City during the period of the Golden Age and, this new series, brings us everything that we needed to know from that side of the pond with a plus: the best interpretations that have passed through our eyes in a long time.

The story begins with Marian Brook, played by Louisa Gummer, the daughter of Meryl Streep. This young woman, after the death of her father, is completely ruined and has to go live with her aunts with whom she never had an affable relationship. Now alone in the world, she must turn to her only relatives if she doesn’t want to end up on the street.

While waiting for the train to arrive in New York, her bag is stolen with the little money she had left and thus she will meet one of the most relevant and innovative characters in this type of series: Peggy Scott (Denée Benton). Peggy is a young independent woman whose dream is to be a journalist, she helps Marian by lending her money and accompanying her on the trip; an act that will transform both their lives forever. We are talking about the Gilded Age in the United States, just after the Civil War and a young black woman with more aspirations and wisdom than any of the white women around her. She knows what her position is, Marian doesn’t and it’s not out of ignorance, it’s that this young woman doesn’t see race, religion, or social class, only the good in people. When they finally arrive in New York, Peggy is rewarded for her act of generosity; her aunts return her favor by hiring her as the secretary to one of them and one of the best mutual admiration relationships ever seen on television is forged.

When we get to her aunts’ house and see who’s inside, we have to prostrate ourselves at the foot of the entrance. Inside we find the Agnes van Rhijn sisters, played by the masterful Christine Baranski, and Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook. I can’t explain Aunt Agnes’s wonderful answers and outbursts without getting excited just thinking about it. Her role is that of a woman who has lived what she should not have since her brother, Marian’s father, completely ruined them and this meant that Agnes had to marry a despicable man with whom she had a child and thus save she and her younger sister out of poverty. On her part, Ada is a spinster with a timid voice and extreme sweetness who accepts as she can the life that she has been given. Nixon in this interpretation is planted and makes us completely forget her roles in ‘Sex and the City’ and ‘And just like that…’ Wonderful.

The premise of ‘The Golden Age’ is not only based on the classic arrival of a poor niece with her rich aunts who must marry her off with a great match. No. This series is based on the class struggle. The nouveaux riches faced the born aristocracy that arrived with the Mayflower in 1620, transporting the so-called Pilgrims from England to the eastern seaboard of North America. Agnes and her sister belong to the descendants of that wave but the neighbors across the street are new rich without lineage whose characters either love them or hate them. I adore her.

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell is splendid in her role as a woman with courage, with a husband who reveres her and knows no borders to make New York society understand that she is going to save them with MONEY. The saying “money does not bring happiness” for her are fallacies invented by the aristocracy that do not allow her to reach the top of the social ladder. This marriage has two rather insipid children, but they are giving us clues about the eldest that we will see more often.

The one we know we want to see and learn more about is Agnes’s son. Homosexual who wants to keep his position as an aristocrat and who does not listen to reason despite the fact that the love of his life has him totally devoted. His mother admires the strength and tenacity in women who know how to make their way in life, however, she knows that her son Oscar is a playboy and we are sure that if he finds out about the life he leads behind his back it will snow in summer.

Bertha and Agnes will be enemies from the beginning because our dear aunt does not hang out with what she considers to be slums. The phrases every time anyone around her mentions the neighbor is a real joy. A round of applause for the writers.

Miss Scott and her family carry a very sad story behind them. Peggy fell in love with a young man without resources who worked in her father’s pharmacy and, by opposing the relationship, they eloped, got married and from their union a baby came, from that moment, the father and she stop having any relationship . She is now a woman with an annulled marriage who cannot accept what happened and tries to find the midwife to tell her more about her son and find out what exactly happened since she was not fully conscious at her birth. .

What we learn later in the story is that Peggy’s father had paid and continues to pay to make believe that the child is dead and gives him up for adoption. Her mother Dorothy (Audra McDonald, Baransky’s partner in ‘The Good Fight’) and Peggy were completely unaware of this story and we discovered it in the last episode. This family is going to give us a lot of play in the coming seasons.

The society in which we are immersed in this series is full of references to Downton Abbey, so we will also see serfdom in full swing. I have to emphasize that I like all the characters since they are much less tiring and are much closer than those that the same creators showed us in their previous work.

‘The Gilded Age’ is a series to be savored in peace. From Marian’s frustrated first love, to Aunt Agnes and Ada’s young servant visiting her mother’s grave, they have backgrounds, however, I cannot finish this article without mentioning one of my favorite characters played by Jeanne Tripplehorn as Sylvia Chamberlain.

Mrs. Chamberlain is the one everyone envies for her money but must dislike for her reputation. She was in love with a married man, she had a child with him out of wedlock and they waited until her first wife died to get married. This is the official version that spreads like wildfire from house to house and once the millionaire Mr. Chamberlain is dead, they no longer have to speak to him. That is when Marian’s kindness becomes clear to us once again and is reciprocated in equal measure by Sylvia, but when Aunt Agnes finds out, she disinherits them all. I hope to see this lady often because she brings us a lot and I love being on the side of those who go beyond social laws with the addition of being educated, independent and gave everything for love. Fan.

Finally a curiosity. The lavish ball in The Gilded Age happened in real life and was Alva Vanderbilt’s ball of 1883, which cost millions of dollars; perhaps the most extravagant event of its kind to ever occur in America. I would want to go to a party like this to experience so much gossip up close and see how many times I trip over the dress of the one dancing next to her.

‘The Golden Age’ is available on HBO Max

