More NXT talent could join WWE’s main roster soon

During the last hours several rumors have arisen about possible NXT talent promotions to WWE’s main roster. To the names of Gunther and Marcel Barthel, mentioned earlier in another note, two more stars of the multicolored brand join who could make the jump to Raw or SmackDown in the coming weeks.

We talk about Raquel Gonzalez and L.A. Knight. This has been confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp in a Fightful Select update. The journalist has indicated that WWE is interested in both fighters, especially in the case of Raquel González. Regarding LA Knight, the possibility of incorporating him under a managerial role is valued due to his great ability with the microphone.

“As Fightful Select has learned, LA Knight and Raquel González have been mentioned for possible calls. Raquel’s case is the most anticipated by most within NXT, but LA Knight’s situation did not seem so certain,” Sean Ross wrote. Sapp. “One of the ideas we’ve heard engages L.A. Knight potentially as a manager due to his acclaimed work on the mic“.

Raquel’s ascension is very likely to happen very soon. The fighter won the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Dakota Kai at Stand & Deliver, but she lost the straps a few days later at the final NXT weekly event. This change of decisions could give a clue about the intentions of the company.

It should be remembered that LA Knight worked a dark match in January against Roderick Strong, winning the match. Raquel González defeated Toni Storm in a match in October and won another match against Io Shirai in February.

