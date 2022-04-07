Minecraft and Pokémon Go, the most difficult mobile titles to play

Minecraft and Pokémon Go are, respectively, the two video games for mobile phones that generate the most doubts among players, since they are among the main searches on Google to complete their different levels.

According to a study prepared and published by the ‘marketplace’ for the sale of Mozillion smartphonesthese titles outperform others like Stardew Valley, Genshin Impact, and Subway Surfers in difficulty.

To carry out this report 130 popular video games that can have a version for mobile devices were compiled and analyzed with Google Keyword Planner.

In addition, the data covering the period from January 2021 to 2022 was noted and updated as of March this year.

Subsequently, the references of these games included in the HowLongToBeat.com website were analyzed, in which users record the time it took to complete them.

In this way, Mozillion has made different lists. One of them ise focuses on the 25 most wanted games by players for help completing them.

The first one on this list is Minecraft, which generated 61,000 searches globally on Google last year. Of these, 81 percent corresponded to searches for traps.

Behind stands Pokémon Go, with 30,560 monthly searches, of which more than half were also cheats, and Stardew Valley, with 24,600 help quests to complete the different phases of the title.

Another fact that the report leaves is that 97 percent of searches for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, whose analyzed search volume was 6,780, were related to cheats.

Next, Mozillion has presented a list that includes the 25 most searched mobile video games worldwide. In this section, Minecraft is also the winner, with 24.9 million monthly searches worldwide. Behind are titles such as Solitaire (16.6 million) and Free Fire (13.6 million).

Solitaire, game that is completed faster

Other rankings included in this study are the 10 mobile games that take the least time to complete, and on the contrary, the list of the 10 titles that users take the longest to complete.

In the first category, Dead by Daylight, with 635 hours and three minutes, is the game in which users spend the most time to complete it.

It is followed by Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, with 401 hours and Player Unknowns Battlegrounds, with 168 hours and 53 minutes. These figures contrast with those presented by the last three titles of this list.

These are Pokémon Go, which was beaten by an average of 93 hours and 32 minutes, Minecraft, with 89 hours and seven minutes, and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links with 85 hours.

On the other hand, there are the 10 smartphone video games that require the least time to complete. In this section, Solitaire is the leader, which is completed in just five minutes.

It is followed by Honor of Kings/Arena of Valor at 19 minutes and Helix Jump at one hour. At the bottom of the list are Fruit Ninja (two hours and 30 minutes), Arknights and Flappybirds, with three hours each.

*With information from Europa Press