Meta prepares its own internal currency. The surprise is that she has little crypto and a lot of Roblox

The smack suffered by Diem (Libra), Facebook’s cryptocurrency, was colossal. The company’s aspiration eventually faded, but it now appears that its parent company, Meta, he is preparing his own coin.

This is indicated by the Financial Times, which highlighted how employees call that currency the ‘Zuck Bucks’ (‘Zuck turkeys’ or ‘Zuck dollars’). And attention, because this has nothing to do with crypto, and It looks much more like the Robux from Roblox.

From crypto, nothing

In FT they indicate that what Meta proposes with this coin is to have an internal currency for your applications. One that they can control and that is similar to the one that, for example, the aforementioned Roblox has with Robux.



Roblox Robux allow you to improve your avatar or get special abilities in the games on this platform. Those Robux have their equivalent in euros, and both the virtual currency and that parity is controlled by the creators of Roblox.

The ‘Zuck Bucks’ are therefore not real money, and if they follow the Robux model, what they are will exist is a parity with fiat currencies legal tender. To buy those ‘Zuck Bucks’ you will have to spend, for example, dollars or euros from your account, and from there you will be able to use that Meta currency in your applications.

The idea is not new even for Facebook, which launched its Facebook Credits in 2009. This virtual currency allowed users make purchases in games like FarmVille. Although the experiment had some success, it was eventually abandoned in 2013 as it was too expensive to maintain, they indicate in the FT.

It seems that in Meta they are also raising the creation of ‘social tokens’ or ‘reputation tokens’ that users would collect for example by making significant contributions to Facebook groups.

They are even thinking about each creator having their own coins for their followers on Instagram, for example, something that would allow, for example elRubius had his own fictitious currency on the platform.

In Meta, however, they continue to have ideas more related to the world of cryptocurrencies. The integration of NFTs in your applications It seems imminent on both Instagram and Facebook: a pilot project for the latter could start in mid-May.