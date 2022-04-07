Meryl Streep once shared a ‘terrible mistake’ when starring in the Jane Fonda movie: ‘I hate this business’

Meryl Streep is one of the biggest actresses in the industry. She’s one of the most award-winning members of her craft, but there was a time when she really hated the business altogether. Streep starred in her first film opposite Jane Fonda, which she initially thought was a “terrible mistake.” As a result, she thought poorly of the industry as a whole, but eventually got over this fact.

Meryl Streep’s first film role was in ‘Julia’

Streep’s first film starred in the supporting role of Anne Marie in 1977. Julia. The film is a Holocaust drama directed by Fred Zinnemann and written by Alvin Sargent. It is based on the writings of Lillian Hellman. The story follows the relationship between two friends, but they soon discover some unexpected consequences.

Lillian (Fonda) is a celebrated playwright in Russia, but everything changes when she is reunited with her childhood friend named Julia (Vanessa Redgrave). The writer joins the cause against the Nazi movement to smuggle funds into Germany to fight the party. However, her lover, Dashiell Hammett (Jason Robards), is unaware of her mission.

Meryl Streep once said she thought it was a ‘terrible’ mistake to star in ‘Julia’

Karina Longworth Meryl Streep: Anatomy of an Actor explores the extensive filmography of the actor. She is one of the best actresses to have ever worked in the industry and she has many stories to share. Streep’s first film role is in Julia but he only stars in a flashback sequence. Most of her scenes did not make it to the final cut. However, the scene that she was left untouched horrified her.

“I had a bad wig on and they took the words from the scene I shot with Jane and put them in my mouth in a different scene,” Streep said. “I thought, ‘I’ve made a terrible mistake, no more movies. I hate this business.’”

However, Streep eventually recovered and moved on in the industry. The public and her fellow entertainers constantly praise her talent and her project choices.

Jane Fonda shocked the actor

Streep would admit in Longworth’s book that Fonda opened many doors for other actresses to persevere in the entertainment industry. She did not like how her debut in the feature film turned out, but the film got quite positive ratings. Julia had an even stronger presence throughout awards season.

Julia it eventually made it to the Oscars and won three awards. The film won Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Robards, Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Redgrave, and Best Screenplay, Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium. However, Streep’s feature debut also earned another eight nominations in other categories.

Fonda’s lead performance earned a nomination along with other categories including editing, directing, and original score. Both actors continue to inspire countless actors around the world.

