Meryl Streep once shared a ‘terrible mistake’ when starring in the Jane Fonda movie: ‘I hate this business’

Meryl Streep is one of the biggest actresses in the industry. She’s one of the most award-winning members of her craft, but there was a time when she really hated the business altogether. Streep starred in her first film opposite Jane Fonda, which she initially thought was a “terrible mistake.” As a result, she thought poorly of the industry as a whole, but eventually got over this fact.

Meryl Streep’s first film role was in ‘Julia’

Streep’s first film starred in the supporting role of Anne Marie in 1977. Julia. The film is a Holocaust drama directed by Fred Zinnemann and written by Alvin Sargent. It is based on the writings of Lillian Hellman. The story follows the relationship between two friends, but they soon discover some unexpected consequences.

