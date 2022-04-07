Meryl Streep confesses the reason for her depression in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ and how “horrible” it was to shoot the film

The star meryl streep starred in the 2006 hit movie ‘The Devil Wears Prada’. In it she played Miranda Priestleya chief editor of a fashion magazine, who treated the employees very badly as a way to deal with his crumbling personal life.

Now to celebrate the film’s 15th anniversary, the cast has reunited in an interview with the media. ‘Entertainment Weekly’ and they have talked about all the time they spent filming.

For her part, Maryl Streep has revealed that she had Some difficulties to shoot the movie. The actress used a style of interpretation in which retained elements of his cold character Even when he wasn’t in front of the camera. She even ignored other female leads like Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway.

Meryl Streep mentioned that I was very depressed when she shot the movie: “Meryl is very outgoing and fun but somehow filming wasn’t the most fun for her,” Emily Blunt mentioned. “It was as if it was inaccessible; You could walk up to her and say, ‘Oh my God, the funniest thing just happened,’ and she’d listen, but it wasn’t fun for her.”

Streep also wanted to talk about it: “It was horrible! I was bitter in my dressing room. I could hear everyone laughing and I was so down. I said to myself, ‘Well, that’s the price you pay for being the boss.’ That is the last time that I tried something with that style of acting.

It wasn’t just Blunt who noticed that Streep looked different during the recording, as Hathaway also mentioned it saying that she actually was helpful: “I felt intimidated, but I always felt cared for“, he explained. “I knew that whatever I was doing to create that fear benefited me because I also knew that she was taking care of me.”

Despite this, Meryl’s performance was acclaimed by critics and led her to become the winner of a number of major awardsincluding a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination.

