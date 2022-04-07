Megan Fox backstage, the rage over The Strokes and the color of the fans: 30 photos from the second day of Lollapalooza

Megan Fox is in Argentina to accompany her boyfriend, the musician Machine Gun Kelly, during his presentation at Lollapalooza Argentina 2022

Julian Casablancas leading the devastating proposal of The Strokes

A 360° view of the second day of Lollapalooza Argentina 2022, a Saturday full of joy and music

Juana Viale arrived early so as not to miss any detail of the experience

A composé: a special look to attend the second day, inspired by transparencies and with the glam touch of sunglasses

He Killed a Motorized Police performed several of his hits during his show at Lollapalooza Argentina 2022

Clara Cava also added rhythm and style to the weekend, with a colorful neon outfit, to match her new hair color.

Santiago Barrionuevo in front of the massive public that harangued his songs in the seventh edition of Lollapalooza Argentina

Front row, expectant and anxious for the long-awaited festival where they could enjoy live shows by national and international artists

Long live the color! With her unmistakable style, Marta Minujín did not want to miss the experience at the San Isidro Hippodrome

Postcard to remember: every day around 100,000 people enjoy Lollapalooza Argentina 2022

The fun in the form of bubbles in the Kidzapalooza sector, where the little ones could have fun outdoors

Doja Cat, one of the most outstanding artists of the second day

The public delivered to The Strokes

Music in every corner: in each little fluorescent house the DJs worked their magic with unpublished mixes for the spectators

Santiago Barrionuevo, fully penetrated by pure feeling during his performance at Lollapalooza Argentina 2022

Lizardo Ponce was also present at the event, with a printed outfit, vest and a special accessory to store the cell phone.

Dance and music go hand in hand: the ideal place to enjoy both facets during the second day of Lollapalooza Argentina 2022

From the sound controls, Meghan Fox applauded her fiancé while dazzling her show at Lollapalooza Argentina 2022

Meeting of friends: with the Ferris wheel in the background, one of the new attractions of the festival that takes place at the San Isidro Hippodrome

Whole family, Lollapalooza fan mode: thanks to the varied options for adults and children offered by the event, parents and children enjoyed the second day

Shopping time in the intervals of shows: some took the opportunity to add accessories to their look

Disguised and smiling: corn and banana, respectively, the duo opted for originality when choosing their outfits

Nicki Nicole during her presentation at Lollapalooza Argentina 2022, after a successful year at the professional level

A postcard from Machine Gun Kelly’s Incendiary Show

With a pure smile, Rosario made everyone present dance by singing her songs in front of the public

Doja Cat made the entire San Isidro Hippodrome dance

The classic silhouette of Julian Casablancas, frontman of The Strokes

Litto Nebbia also took the stage to perform his national rock classics and received a standing ovation from the public.

Throughout the three days of Lollapalooza Argentina 2022, more than 300,000 people enjoy the experience

Credits: Photos: Chule Valerga – Franco Fafasuli – Lihue Althabe – Lollapalooza Press

KEEP READING:

After the serious accident of her son, María Emilia de las Trillizas de Oro travels to the United States to accompany him

Miley Cyrus, Bizarrap and Los Redondos at the closing of the first night of Lollapalooza Argentina 2022

Luis Ventura was surprised while changing his pants in the middle of the street

Edith Hermida confirmed the separation from Roberto Fernández after 18 years: “Luckily he went to live far away”