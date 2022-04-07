Meet the mansion, European castle style, that Mark Wahlberg sells for $ 87,500,000 dollars

The actor Mark Wahlberg50, decided to put up for sale the impressive mansion he owns in Beverly Park, Calif.and that he himself ordered to build.

The building, which dates back to 2014 and was designed by famed architect Richard Landrywas launched on the market by $87,500,000 dollars.

The sale comes at one of the best times for Beverly Park, a site that has become the favorite of tycoons, so Rhea Durham’s husband hopes that the fever that exists in the area will help him obtain the figure. desired.

The residence, whose architecture seems to be inspired by a European castle, has an area of 30,500 square feetwith 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms, so it could easily house a luxury hotel.

It is completed by a hall, a kitchen, a dining room, a dining room, a living room, a main room, a television room, a bar, a wine cellar, a tasting room, a cinema room, a library, by gym, by laundry room, by garage for several vehicles, among other rooms.

The kitchen is open and quite spacious. It is equipped with white cabinets, high-end appliances and two central islands: one is used to prepare food, while the other functions as a breakfast area for four people.

The kitchen is very spacious and open, so even the best chef can feel it as their own (The Grsoby Group)

The master bedroom resembles the presidential suite of an exclusive hotel, with space for a large bed and a TV room.

The room is completed by a fireplace, a terrace, a dressing room with two central islands and a bathroom with a vanity unit, toilet, shower and bathtub.

The residence room asks nothing of a presidential suite (The Grosby Group)

Outside, on his lot 6.14 acresenjoys a terrace, extensive green areas, a guest house, an outdoor kitchen, a barbecue area, a bonfire, as well as a resort-style pool with a grotto, waterfalls and its respective spa area.

Mark Wahlberg’s residential pool is considered one of the most spectacular (The Grosby Group)

The gardens are completed by some fountains, a skate park, a multipurpose court and a golf green.

In addition to attracting attention for its dimensions and its facilities, the Mark Wahlberg fortress also does so for its privacy and security, so that the new residents will not suffer with these two issues that concern the high society of Beverly Park.

