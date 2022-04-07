Matt Ryan is the champion of the ‘Estrella del Mar Open 2022’

Mazatlan.- After reaching the last round of play with the even classification, the American Matt Ryan had a magnificent performance in the plots and was crowned the champion of the Estrella del Mar Open Mazatlán Golf Tournament 2022.

Ryan finished the fourth round with 66 strokes, which allowed him to separate himself by one stroke from the American Mitchell Meissner and the Chilean Cristóbal del Solar, to close with a total record of 265 strokes, which earned him consecration as the new monarch of the third event. PGA Tour Latin America this season.

Matt Ryan poses with the Mazatlan tournament champion trophy. Photo: Courtesy PGA Tour Latam.

Aztec presence

Mexicans Emilio González and Armando Favela were the best locals, finishing tied for sixth place at 17-under par. González signed a 70 in his final round, while Favela, who had started the day in the trio of players that led the standings, could not close in good shape and finished with 72 on his card, to the misfortune of those present.

The other co-leader after 54 holes, Anthony Paolucci, was also unable to resist the pressure of the last round and finished with 72 shots. The former Central Open champion likewise finished in a tie for sixth place.

They closed the top

With a total of 19-under par 269, fourth place alone went to Joseph Winslow (66). Another American, Brian Ohr, continued with a good level and finished fifth, five shots behind Ryan.

The top-10 was closed, with 272 strokes, 16-under par, by the American Andy Spencer (68), the Norwegian Andreas Halvorsen (68) and the 25-year-old Mexican Raúl Pereda (68). This was his best result so far in the current 2021-22 golf season.