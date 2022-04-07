Marvel: Are They Bringing Iron Man Back?

Will Iron Man return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Jared Leto talks about the possible return of Robert Downey Jr. in the saga.

In just a few days, Sony Pictures Entertainment is going to premiere his new movie Marvel. We are talking about Morbius, the film starring Jared Leto. This film will be the third installment of the Spider-Man Universe (without the arachnid hero) that will be released by the studio. follow in the footsteps of Venom and Venom: There Will Be Carnagethe saga of the symbiote led by Tom Hardy. The first criticisms have not yet come to light, but the rumors do not point to anything good. That is why we are not surprised that in the promotion they wanted to mention the Hombre de Hierro from Robert Downey Jr. to gain some relevance.

Morbius will be the first Marvel movie before the MCU releases Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A project that aims to blow up the foundations of the cinematographic universe. In this film we are going to have a lot of surprises, following a bit in the footsteps of Spider-Man: No Way Home. It is already confirmed that Patrick Stewart will play again Professor X in the aftermath of Sorcerer Supreme. But what about Iron Man? There have been many rumors about this possibility. A cameo that would absolutely break the cinema if it happens, really…

Venom would be the most logical choice for a crossover

During an interview granted to Screen Rant, the protagonist of Morbius, Jared Leto, has expressed his hope of being able to make a crossover of the spider villain with Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. Considering that they have deleted most references to Spider-Man in his film, this does not make any sense, Oh well. Be that as it may, when asked which Marvel character he would like to interact with, the actor has made it very clear.

«In addition to Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, there are plenty of other characters that would be great to match up with.“Jared Leto assured about it. «But of course with Venom it would make a lot more sense. that would be really fun«. The truth is that she is absolutely right. Just as Sony Pictures has planned its arachnid microverse with Marvel characters, the Tom Hardy symbiote would be the only logical option. Of course, soon we will also have Kraven the Hunter and madam web.