Manual of first necessity for the exploitation cinema

BENIDORM. journalist and writer Martin Sanz has just published a book compiling the life and work of the filmmaker from Alicante Luis Colombo Fernandez-Dura (Alicante, 1949), audiovisual icon in the Valencian Community with half a century of professional experience. A text that is part of the collection of biographies edited by the Juan Gil-Albert Institute of Culture and that was presented this Wednesday, April 6, in Benidorm. Event in which both the protagonist and the author have participated, who have been accompanied by the mayor of the city, Tony Perezthe cultural director of the Gil-Albert, Pilar Tebarand the director of the Publications department, Tony Cabot.

Martín Sanz interviewed Luis Colombo in 2012 for his section in the newspaper ABC. An interview compiled in the book Made in Alicante, where the author brought together the conversations he had had with different creators and that he had published in his section. “Rereading the book, I came across that interview again and contacted him to remember it and meet again”, he points. It was in March 2019, just three years ago now. A meeting in which Colombo confessed that he was writing the draft of a film manual for beginners.

the movie handbook low cost for starters

Passionate about his profession, he always helps those who start in the seventh art trying to spread his illusion to them. “Colombo wanted to do something similar to what Robert Rodríguez wrote when he directed Mariachi in the nineties”, describes the author. had taken as a reference rebel without pasta (1995) to prepare his own cinema manual low cost. Always so efficient, she took advantage of the appointment with Martín Sanz to ask him for help with the writing. “He sent me what he had and I saw that he approached it in a very practical way while recounting his experiences,” describes the author, who saw the opportunity not only to make that manual, but to turn it into a biography at the same time . Starting from that draft from Colombo, the book grew with a very extensive interview that he had with Martín Sanz for almost a year. Face-to-face interviews and then telephone and email interviews, during confinement. Thus, Martín Sanz begins with this book to write the legacy of a creator from Alicante that marks an entire era.