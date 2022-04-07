Luis Fonsi: why he is ashamed of his past as the opening act for Britney Spears | United States Celebs | nnda-nnlt | FAME

Luis Fonsi today he is a continental and even world celebrity but, like everything in life, there was a time when few or no one knew him. It is there that he had to start as the opening act for various consecrated stars of that time, such as Britney Spearsthe golden girl United States in the early 2000s.

The Puerto Rican, who recently launched his last song “Dolce”, in whose video clip his wife Agueda Lopezchatted in Spain with Pablo Motos, the presenter of the Atresmedia space, who asked him about his performance in the gala of the Oscar and for his past as an opening act.

The Iberian journalist reminded the Central American, who also collaborates with artists such as Sebastián Yatra, Nicky Jam or Manuel Turizowhen he opened for Britney Spears at a concert in United States. Fonsi was surprised by the memory and blushed to the point of asking not to show him images of that episode.

Luis Fonsi recalled his beginnings as an opening act in the United States. Here next to Britney Spears (Photo: Luis Fonsi / Instagram)

WHY IS LUIS FONSI ASHAMED OF HAVING OPENING FOR BRITNEY SPEARS?

Pablo Motos reminded him that he opened for Britney Spears and immediately Luis Fonsi said: “Please, no images… I’m already sweating, look”. The Spanish communicator followed suit and replied that there was not.

However, in the background of the set they projected the images of that moment. “Oh yes there are pictures”released an embarrassed Fonsi, who immediately explained the reason for his embarrassment. “Being an opening act is horrible, nobody is going to see you, people are looking for their seats, buying drinks and popcorn, and you are singing, dancing, trying to get people’s attention”he recounted.

In addition, he explained that the concert was in the United States and he sang only in Spanish. “It was in 2001, nobody had any idea who the hell Luis Fonsi was, people wanted to see Britney Spears dancing with the snake and the pod, but it was a good school”he continued.

LUIS FONSI’S LAST SONG: DOLCE

The singer of “A Little Bit” recently released his latest album: “Law of Gravity”with the song “Dolce” as one of the flag bearers, because in the video clip his wife Águeda López has a leading role.

“Dolce is a super sexy, fun and upbeat song. We needed that chemistry that only my wife can give me. Carlos, the director of the video, had already proposed to me a long time ago to have Águeda as the model, but he was waiting for the right video. Definitely Dolce is the perfect video and song to work with her” Luis Fonsi explained in the press release that accompanied the clip.