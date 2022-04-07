“Love without barriers” – Process

MEXICO CITY (Trial).– At the time, 1961, Love without barriers was, and it may have been the most awarded film of all time, a fact that only adds to the myth and nostalgia that Leonard Bernstein’s musical work, made into a film by Robert Wise, maintained for six decades; Jerome Robbins’ daring choreographies staged in New York’s underworld, under bridges, fire escape ladders, wet alleys, musical counterpoint between jazz and mambo, stupendous dancers, established actors like Natalie Wood… seem unbeatable.

First of all, that Steven Spielberg, director of jurassic-parkdare a remake of such a classic, it felt like desecration, some resist and others completely refuse to see Love without barriers (West Side Story; USA, 2021); In favor of Spielberg, however, it is known that he is a magician of the cinema-show, capable of managing crowds of actors and, above all, that he has plenty of multimillion-dollar resources to try his luck. It is convenient to see what he contributes again and what he highlights from the original work.

There is something that Spielberg keeps clear: behind Love without barriers there are Leonard Berstein, Stepehn Sondheim’s lyrics, and Shakespeare –as pedantic as it sounds–, the important thing was to recreate the original musical universe and achieve a tragic tension; the doomed love story of two young people who come from enemy families (Romeo and Juliet), which Ernest Lehman updated for cinema where a Puerto Rican and a Pole faced gangs of whites (the Jets), with Latinos (the Sharks), in New York , and that corresponded to a reality of that time. And if Robert Wise directed a current affairs film, 60 years make Love without barriers on a vintage tape.

After the collapse of the Twin Towers and the hit of the pandemic, New York cannot present itself as before: Love without barriers 2021 begins with aerial shots of a devastated city; On the rubble of entire neighborhoods demolished for the construction of Lincoln Center (Rockefeller III’s initiative displaced 7,000 black and Hispanic families), the story of María (Rachel Zegler) and Tony (Ansel Elgort) takes place; alleys, warehouses and backyards serve as the setting for original Robbins choreography that Justin Peck expands and modernises; Tony Kushner’s script becomes somewhat more anthropological, each side is entitled to its own social resentment, none exempt from machismo.

Unlike the 1961 version, peppered with phrases in Spanish, now almost half of the film is spoken in the language of the Sharks, Spanish prevails without English subtitles; Ansel Elgort turned out to be a wonderful singer, complaints are not lacking in the Me Too era, Zegler is a magnificent singer but she is not Puerto Rican, and so on. With a waste of resources and talents, choreographies like I want to live in America they are shown as a spectacle of street celebration, delirious.

The great gift for the public and fans of Love without barriers it’s the presence of Rita Moreno (the original Oscar-winning Anita, now played by Ariana DeBose), in a major role, executive producing, and singing at 90; the scene of the attempted rape is chilling. In short, the best way to enjoy this work by Spielberg is to take into account that it is not a remake of the 1961 classic, but rather a new version of the original work by Berstein.

Review published on March 27 in issue 2369 of Proceso magazine, whose digital edition can be purchased at this link.