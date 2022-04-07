“Love without barriers” – Process

MEXICO CITY (Trial).– At the time, 1961, Love without barriers was, and it may have been the most awarded film of all time, a fact that only adds to the myth and nostalgia that Leonard Bernstein’s musical work, made into a film by Robert Wise, maintained for six decades; Jerome Robbins’ daring choreographies staged in New York’s underworld, under bridges, fire escape ladders, wet alleys, musical counterpoint between jazz and mambo, stupendous dancers, established actors like Natalie Wood… seem unbeatable.

First of all, that Steven Spielberg, director of jurassic-parkdare a remake of such a classic, it felt like desecration, some resist and others completely refuse to see Love without barriers (West Side Story; USA, 2021); In favor of Spielberg, however, it is known that he is a magician of the cinema-show, capable of managing crowds of actors and, above all, that he has plenty of multimillion-dollar resources to try his luck. It is convenient to see what he contributes again and what he highlights from the original work.

There is something that Spielberg keeps clear: behind Love without barriers there are Leonard Berstein, Stepehn Sondheim’s lyrics, and Shakespeare –as pedantic as it sounds–, the important thing was to recreate the original musical universe and achieve a tragic tension; the doomed love story of two young people who come from enemy families (Romeo and Juliet), which Ernest Lehman updated for cinema where a Puerto Rican and a Pole faced gangs of whites (the Jets), with Latinos (the Sharks), in New York , and that corresponded to a reality of that time. And if Robert Wise directed a current affairs film, 60 years make Love without barriers on a vintage tape.

