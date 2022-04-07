Little is said about Alexandra Daddario’s style because not only do her eyes stand out

Yahoo Spain Originals

He thought he had an infallible system to cheat in exams but they end up catching him

An Indian student thought he had devised a foolproof system for cheating in exams but it didn’t turn out to be as effective as he thought because he got caught. The young man had incorporated his mobile phone into a glass clipboard that he hid under a sheet that he held up when he needed to consult any of the questions. This can be seen in a video shared on Twitter by the journalist Deepender Deswal in which the Smartphone screen appears perfectly incorporated into the portfolio. The ingenious contraption allowed her to manipulate the device with ease and consult his photo gallery where he kept photos of up to 11 pages of the textbook with the exam syllabus. “One of the students put a smartphone on the clipboard to copy in an exam at a center in the Fatehabad district of Haryaana. The control team detected the use of prohibited means, ”Deswal wrote in the message that accompanied the recording that he shared on Twitter. It is a novel digital cheat sheet that cleverly incorporates new technologies. Even so, it has not been very effective in this case because it has not given the expected result. Probably, going to the test with a portfolio was not the best idea, since this could have put the teachers on alert. The video has caused numerous comments on social networks from people who highlight the ingenuity of the student. “The future of this young man is bright”, “super talented”, “what a talent friend”, are some of the reactions of the users after seeing the clip.